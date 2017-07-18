Bollywood celebs pour in birthday wishes for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra turns 35 today. Priyanka Chopra turns 35 today.

As Priyanka Chopra turns 35 today, several Bollywood celebs like Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vishal Dadlani and Gauhar Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish her a happy birthday. Priyanka — an actress, singer and film producer — won the Miss World 2000 pageant and has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the government honoured her with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.

Debuting with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Priyanka Chopra gained fame with Andaaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. After establishing her place as one of the top actors in Bollywood, she starred in ABC’s spy-thriller TV series Quantico after which she has become a household name in the United States also. After Quantico, she starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch. Although the film was not successful, either critically or commercially, Priyanka Chopra was lauded for her performance.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said, “Happy birthday Chopps @priyankachopra. Have a super year. Take a break, even if its just for the day. Much love.” Jacqueline Fernandez, who is waiting for the August release of her film A Gentleman alongside Sidharth Malhotra, said, “Happy happy birthday @priyankachopra!! Onward and upward 💥”. Dia Mirza said, “Happy Birthday @priyankachopra!!! Keep shining ❤️😘 big big hug and love.”

Happy birthday Chopps @priyankachopra. Have a super year. Take a break, even if its just for the day. Much love. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 18, 2017

Happy Birthday @priyankachopra!!! Keep shining ❤️😘 big big hug and love. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 18, 2017

Happy happy birthday @priyankachopra!! Onward and upward 💥 — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) July 18, 2017

#HappyBirthdayPriyanka @priyankachopra Wishing you love, joy, health, happiness, success, the works! Only the best, for the best! Love ya! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 17, 2017

To the girl who was born to Shine…@priyankachopra Wish you a birthday that’s even more brilliant than you are! Love ❤ pic.twitter.com/EnvWqnsRnZ — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) July 18, 2017

@priyankachopra happy happy birthday PC…. U are a success story of sheer hardwork.. may u climb more such heights! #lovelovelove💐 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) July 18, 2017

You touch so many lives with joy. May all your deepest wishes & dreams come true. Happy birthday @priyankachopra lots & lots of love 😘 pic.twitter.com/EugTx6sMU8 — Arpita Khan Sharma (@khanarpita) July 18, 2017

Music director duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani also tweeted to wish Piggy Chops. “#HappyBirthdayPriyanka @priyankachopra Wishing you love, joy, health, happiness, success, the works! Only the best, for the best! Love ya!”, said Vishal Dadlani, while Shekhar Ravjiani said, “To the girl who was born to Shine…@priyankachopra Wish you a birthday that’s even more brilliant than you are! Love ❤” with a photo of him with her attached.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd