Latest News

Bollywood celebs pour in birthday wishes for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra turns 35 today. Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, and Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter to wish Piggy Chops for her birthday. Priyanka Chopra, who started her career with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, has taken American television and cinema by storm with her show Quantico and Baywatch film.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 18, 2017 2:42 pm
Priyanka Chopram priyanka chopra birthday, abhishek bachchan priyanka chopra, dia mirza priyanka chopra Priyanka Chopra turns 35 today.
Top News

As Priyanka Chopra turns 35 today, several Bollywood celebs like Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vishal Dadlani and Gauhar Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish her a happy birthday. Priyanka — an actress, singer and film producer — won the Miss World 2000 pageant and has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the government honoured her with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.

Debuting with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Priyanka Chopra gained fame with Andaaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. After establishing her place as one of the top actors in Bollywood, she starred in ABC’s spy-thriller TV series Quantico after which she has become a household name in the United States also. After Quantico, she starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch. Although the film was not successful, either critically or commercially, Priyanka Chopra was lauded for her performance.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said, “Happy birthday Chopps @priyankachopra. Have a super year. Take a break, even if its just for the day. Much love.” Jacqueline Fernandez, who is waiting for the August release of her film A Gentleman alongside Sidharth Malhotra, said, “Happy happy birthday @priyankachopra!! Onward and upward 💥”. Dia Mirza said, “Happy Birthday @priyankachopra!!! Keep shining ❤️😘 big big hug and love.”

 

Music director duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani also tweeted to wish Piggy Chops. “#HappyBirthdayPriyanka @priyankachopra Wishing you love, joy, health, happiness, success, the works! Only the best, for the best! Love ya!”, said Vishal Dadlani, while Shekhar Ravjiani said, “To the girl who was born to Shine…@priyankachopra Wish you a birthday that’s even more brilliant than you are! Love ❤” with a photo of him with her attached.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 18: Latest News