Celebrity spotting LIVE UPDATES

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao at Mumbai airport

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Aamir was recently seen in Latur, Maharashtra where he undertook 'shramdan' - also known as contribution of labour. The event was organised by the actor's Paani Foundation, which works in the area of water conservation.

"We have started this movement from the most affected areas. After covering the drought-hit areas, we will walk towards the cities," the Thugs of Hindostan star told reporters on Tuesday.

Actors like Alia Bhatt, Sai Tamhankar, Amey Wagh, Girish Kulkarni, Anita Date and Jitendra Joshi among others also joined Aamir Khan in the shramdan.(With inputs from ANI)