Celebrity spotting LIVE UPDATES

Contrary to popular belief, the lives of Bollywood stars are pretty mundane beneath all the glitz. Many of us take the term ‘stars’ too literally. Reality is far ordinary. Film stars do normal things. They go to gyms, hang out at cafes, check out the latest restaurants, get pampered at the best saloon in town, move around – just like the rest of us.
Our shutterbug caught Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor at the Mumbai airport.
Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao were spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Aamir was recently seen in Latur, Maharashtra where he undertook 'shramdan' - also known as contribution of labour. The event was organised by the actor's Paani Foundation, which works in the area of water conservation.
"We have started this movement from the most affected areas. After covering the drought-hit areas, we will walk towards the cities," the Thugs of Hindostan star told reporters on Tuesday.
Actors like Alia Bhatt, Sai Tamhankar, Amey Wagh, Girish Kulkarni, Anita Date and Jitendra Joshi among others also joined Aamir Khan in the shramdan.(With inputs from ANI)