Bollywood celebrities condemn violence by Gurmeet Ram Rahim followers

After the CBI court in Panchkula convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, widespread violence erupted in several parts of Punjab and Haryana. At least 31 people have died in the clashes with 28 casualties in Panchkula while Sirsa, the headquarters of the dera, reported three casualties. Violence also spread to Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad with empty buses and train coaches set on fire allegedly by Dera supporters. Section 144 was imposed in several parts of Haryana and Delhi.

Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Twinkle Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and others took to Twitter to share their reactions to the entire incident.

“Violence is what #GurmeetRamRahimSingh seems to have taught his followers. This is nonsense & Govt. needs to use full force to STOP it NOW,” wrote Anupam Kher.

“To all those on the rampage and all those allowing it to continue, please try and imagine what the victims must feel seeing the violence in support of their rapist. Put yourself in their position for a minute and picture how sad, maybe even scared, they must feel right now. I assume you, his followers, were taught the meaning and value of compassion. If so, now’s the time for you to exercise it and show us that Ram Rahim did do something good.” said Farhan in a note to his fans.

Our fault Babas exist as we turn towards them like silly sunflowers looking for the sun,forgetting that a halo is just a trick of the light! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 26, 2017

Violence is what #GurmeetRamRahimSingh seems to have taught his followers. This is nonsense & Govt. needs to use full force to STOP it NOW. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 25, 2017

Frauds.Blind faith in con people.Government must punish these fraudsters.Sukhwinder Kaur(Radhema)Gurmeet,Asaram,Nityananda.All Criminals! pic.twitter.com/1Sm2gqagBq — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 25, 2017

Attach all Dera properties and sell them to compensate the national loss by arson and vandalism. Shame Gurmeet followers. No respect for you pic.twitter.com/Tgl03SYTpt — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 25, 2017

He further requested the followers to stop the violence. He wrote, “Please end the violence. Please allow the police to do their jobs. Please allow the law of the land to take its course. Jai Hind”

Twinkle Khanna quipped, “Our fault Babas exist as we turn towards them like silly sunflowers looking for the sun,forgetting that a halo is just a trick of the light!”

Hansal Mehta wrote, “Thanks to our judiciary democracy lives on. Pride.”

Vir Das, “I hope he stays in jail long enough to see every one of his ‘Nutjob’ followers lose enthusiasm, go back to life, and forget about him.”

