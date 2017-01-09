Bollywood biggies including Bachchans attend Om Puri’s prayer meet

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prem Chopra any many other actors attended the prayer meet of Om Puri at ISKCON Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prem Chopra any many other actors attended the prayer meet of Om Puri at ISKCON

If anyone had any doubts about how much loved late actor Om Puri was in the film industry, the two prayer meets held in Mumbai today provided ample evidence of the popularity this veteran had among his industry colleagues. A galaxy of actors arrived at ISKCON Temple in Juhu where Puri’s second wife Nandita Puri had organised a prayer meet along with her son Ishaan.

The meet which was held between 4.30 to 5.30 in the evening, saw major Bollywood biggies trooping just the way they did at Puri’s funeral on Friday. Amitabh Bachchan arrived with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a tow. The megastar and his family spent close to 20 minutes praying for the departed soul. The superstar also spoke to Nandita and other immediate family members.

Other celebs who were spotted included Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dilip Tahil, Kabir Bedi, Prakash Jha, Naseeruddin Shah with his entire family, Gulshan Grover, Mini Mathur, Prasoon Joshi, Poonam Dhillon, Vipul Shah, Govind Nihalani, Priya dutt , Tinu Anand, Talat Aziz, Nandita Das, Prem Chopra, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Kapoor, daughter Sanah Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Divya Dutta, Mukesh Khanna, Randhir Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Tisca Chopra, David Dhawan, Anubhav sinha, Shabana Azmi, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Sharma and Shreyas Talpade.

Meanwhile another prayer meet was organised at the same time in a Gurudwara in Andheri by Puri’s first wife where a few celebs attended including Govind Nihlani, Mita Vashisht, Anup Jalota, Seema Kapoor, Jaspinder Narula, Yashpal Sharma, Pawan Malhotra, Annu Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among others.

Annu Kapoor who happens to be Puri’s brother-in-law (Puri was earlier married to Seema Kapoor) spoke very briefly to the media and said he doesn’t suspect any foul play in Om Puri’s death.

