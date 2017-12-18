Bollywood’s Best Supporting Actors of 2017: Saurabh Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi and Meher Vij find a place in the list

Bollywood 2017 saw some power-packed performances from talented actors like Saurabh Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Meher Vij and Diljit Dosanjh. Bollywood 2017 saw some power-packed performances from talented actors like Saurabh Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Meher Vij and Diljit Dosanjh.

When was the last time you walked out of a theater appreciating an actor who wasn’t really its lead? The year 2017 was marked by content driven films. Movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Hindi Medium found its way through the box office. These projects heavily depended on some great acting, and we don’t really mean its lead stars. A lot of character actors also left a deep impression through their power-packed performances. They gave the perfect backing to these hit films, and despite being a part of the supporting cast, they ruled the screens.

A film might sell because of the face of a superstar on its poster. But sometimes they don’t leave you starstruck. That’s because these megastars are paid for only being a part of the film and not really acting. Here, I’m not talking anything against the stardom of certain Khans and Kapoors, but about the talent of those handful of actors who make movie watching a memorable experience.

As we are ready to close the year, we rewind and list down all those actors who preferred to take a backseat but still spurred these films towards winning big at the box office in 2017.

1. Saurabh Shukla – Jolly LLB 2

Saurabh Shukla played Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in Jolly LLB 2. Saurabh Shukla played Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in Jolly LLB 2.

The veteran actor reprised his role of a judge from the prequel. This time he had to manage the court proceedings as well as plan his daughter’s wedding. And the way he tried to balance out both the events in the same scene made him the best face in this courtroom drama. Justice Sunderlal Tripathi took his work as seriously as his food. And man, can you miss his burping? He was too hilarious despite a ‘don’t mess with me’ attitude.

2. Deepak Dobriyal – Hindi Medium

Deepak Dobriyal and Irrfan Khan in a still from Hindi Medium. Deepak Dobriyal and Irrfan Khan in a still from Hindi Medium.

I feel nobody else plays a common man like he does. Deepak is one underrated actor who has ensured the success of some of the biggest films by his sheer presence in it. In Hindi Medium, as an underprivileged man, he makes sure his new friend in the locality doesn’t feel the brunt of financial instability. While Irrfan Khan walked away with the major share of acclaim for this film, Deepak held his ground too with some powerful scenes.

3. Meher Vij – Secret Superstar

Meher Vij played the mother of Zaira Wasim in Secret Superstar. Meher Vij played the mother of Zaira Wasim in Secret Superstar.

All of 31, Meher proved one more time why playing a mother to a teenager was much more challenging and rewarding than becoming the arm candy of the male leads in almost every Bollywood film. To say that our top female actors should learn from her, would be giving them a big task. Meher played the lovable mother in Bajrangi Bhaijaan earlier. But this time, she was fiery who balanced the role of a battered wife and a protective mother. She was indeed the unsung hero of this film.

4. Pankaj Tripathi – Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton

Pankaj Tripathi’s father-daughter chemistry with Pankaj Tripathi’s father-daughter chemistry with Kriti Sanon was bang on in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

As Kriti Sanon’s father always worried about her boisterous ways and her marriage, Pankaj was someone small town parents are made of. The father-daughter moments gave us little joys in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Be it his late night concerns about Bitti where he ends up talking to the ceiling fan or being the watchful eye if she returns home drunk, he gave the audience so many smiles.

Pankaj Tripathi played an army officer in Newton, India’s official entry to the Oscars this year. Pankaj Tripathi played an army officer in Newton, India’s official entry to the Oscars this year.

Newton might be way different, but Pankaj found his way through it too. Playing an army officer, he represented everything wrong and helpless about the system. He wasn’t a bad man. He was just at the mercy of the authorities. We loved the way he pounced on another great actor – Rajkummar Rao, literally.

5. Ratna Pathak Shah – Lipstick Under My Burkha

Ratna Pathak Shah was one of the leads in controversy marred Lipstick Under My Burkha. Ratna Pathak Shah was one of the leads in controversy marred Lipstick Under My Burkha.

In what might be Ratna’s best performance till date, she portrayed a woman in her 50s who is open to the idea of exploring her sexuality. For the world, her identity is stuck as Buaji but she yearns for sex and is not shy to explore it. Ratna’s portrayal of Buaji aka Usha did not sexualise or sensationalise the subject but rather manged to show female sexuality in its most earnest form.

6. Diljit Dosanjh – Phillauri

Phillauri was Diljit Dosanjh’s second Bollywood film after Udta Punjab. Phillauri was Diljit Dosanjh’s second Bollywood film after Udta Punjab.

He gave a strong backing to this otherwise Anushka Sharma dominated film. This time he romanced too and proved why he is a Punjabi sensation. This man can act, sing and even leave the audience in tears. A total departure from what he did in Udta Punjab, Diljit this time was more intense in his performance.

7. Tillotama Shome – A Death in the Gunj

Tillotama Shome had a strong role in A Death in the Gunj. Tillotama Shome had a strong role in A Death in the Gunj.

It was an ensemble of some highly talented actors. While everyone aced their part, Tillotama’s Bonnie was quite impressive as the mother and wife who balances out the volatile personalities of the film. Her careless yet concerned attitude towards her daughter paints her as the woman who has more to life than just running around her little girl. Tillotama’s portrayal was convincing and even though her harsh ways were a little hurtful towards Shutu, she manages to come across as a nice woman.

8. Annu Kapoor – Jolly LLB 2

Annu Kapoor played a ruthless lawyer in Jolly LLB 2. Annu Kapoor played a ruthless lawyer in Jolly LLB 2.

As the ruthless lawyer who only had winning the case in mind, Annu did overshadow Akshay Kumar in several face-off courtroom scenes. Smartly enough, the makers kept his role at par with Akshay, and he proved why we call him a veteran actor.

9. Seema Pahwa – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Seema Pahwa won hearts for her brilliant portrayal of Kriti Sanon’s mother in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Seema Pahwa won hearts for her brilliant portrayal of Kriti Sanon’s mother in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

As Bitti’s permanent exasperated mother who just cannot understand the ways of her rebellious daughter, the veteran actor depicted a woman found in every Indian household. She was as vulnerable as she is strong. Her and Pankaj Tripathi’s casting ensured this otherwise perfectly textured film even had the best faces as crucial supporting actors.

10. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub – Raees

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub played Shah Rukh Khan’s friend and business partner in Raees. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub played Shah Rukh Khan’s friend and business partner in Raees.

He has become the obvious friend of the hero in Bollywood. But Raees was different. Zeeshan, despite playing the second lead, held himself strong in the same frame with Shah Rukh Khan with his sheer onscreen brilliance. He was the pacifying force behind the bootlegger. Zeeshan is slowly and unapologetically stealing the limelight from our megastars.

11. Aamir Khan – Secret Superstar

Aamir Khan played the mentor of Zaira Wasim’s character in Secret Superstar. Aamir Khan played the mentor of Zaira Wasim’s character in Secret Superstar.

Honourary mention to Aamir Khan because despite being the biggest name in this list, he preferred to take a back seat and let others do the talking. Aamir as Shakti Kumar was many artistes in one. He reminded us of so many real people from the industry. He might have barely a handful of scenes, but doing it in his own style, Aamir did not shy away from going all loud and gaudy in not just his appearance but even portrayal. He was the balancing force in this otherwise heavy dose drama.

Also read | Bollywood’s biggest controversies 2017

In the times when films ride on superstars due to little content, actors like these illuminate the screen with sheer talent in whatever little time they get.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd