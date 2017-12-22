Bollywood’s Best Recreated Songs 2017: Laila Main Laila, Tamma Tamma Again and others

Bollywood Best Recreated Songs of 2017: The Humma Song, Main Tera Boyfriend, Hawa Hawai 2.0 and others find place. Bollywood Best Recreated Songs of 2017: The Humma Song, Main Tera Boyfriend, Hawa Hawai 2.0 and others find place.

If you tagged 2017 as the year of Bollywood sequels, well it was also the year of recreated songs. Old songs getting a new packaging remained the flavour this entire year. While some rehashed tracks brought nostalgia, others were trashed for spoiling the original magic. While some supported it saying it introduced the current generation to our old classics, even if with a twist, others said the new trend has completely ruined the original item songs culture (Sheila Ki Jawani and Munni Badnam). But you like it or not, these revamped versions just couldn’t be missed. Every new film relied heavily upon these tracks as a promotional tool. They flooded the DJ parties, dance floors, even our personal playlists. So what if they were criticised for very little shelf life, the time they remained on the trending charts was enough to keep the buzz strong.

Also read | Bollywood’s Best Supporting Actors of 2017

Here are 10 songs which were recreated this year, and managed to find a place in our playlist even as we close 2017.

1. Laila Main Laila – Raees

Original song – Laila O Laila – Qurbani (1980)

2. Haseeno Ka Deewana – Kaabil

Original song -Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana – Yaarana (1981)

3. The Humma Song – OK Jaanu

Original song – Ek Ho Gaye Hum Aur Tum – Bombay (1995)

4. Tamma Tamma Again – Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

Original song – Tamma Tamma Loge – Thanedaar (1990)

5. Lift Teri Bandh Hai – Judwaa 2

Original song – Oonchi Hai Building – Judwaa (1997)

6. Main Tera Boyfriend – Raabta

Original song – Na Na Na Na – OST J-Star (2015)

7. Mehbooba – Fukrey Returns

Original song – O Meri Mehbooba – Dharam Veer (1977)

8. Suit Suit Karda – Hindi Medium

Original song – Suit – OST Guru Randhawa Feat. Arjun (2016)

9. Cheez Badi Hai – Machine

Original song – Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast – Mohra (1994)

10. Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 – Judwaa 2

Original song – Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara – Judwaa (1997)

11. Hawa Hawai 2.0 – Tumhari Sulu

Original song – Hawa Hawai – Mr. India (1987)

12. Maine Tujhko Dekha – Golmaal Again

Original song – Neendh Churayi Meri – Ishq (1997)

13. Raat Baaki – Ittefaq

Original song – Raat Baaki Baat Baaki – Namak Halaal (1982)

14. Gulabi 2.0 – Noor

Original song – Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi – The Train (1970)

15. Mere Rashke Qamar – Baadhshaho

Original song – OST Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (1988)

Have we missed out on any recreated song which you liked? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd