Bollywood actress Shakila passes away

Actress Shakila passes away at the age of 82. (Photo: Express Archive) Actress Shakila passes away at the age of 82. (Photo: Express Archive)

Yesteryear Bollywood actress Shakila, best known for her roles in ‘Aar Par’ and ‘CID’, passed away on Wednesday evening after a massive heart attack. She was 82.

Shakila’s nephew Nasirr Khan took to Facebook to share the sad news. He wrote, “With a heavy heart I have to inform you all that my maternal aunt (my moms older sister) Shakila Aunty has passed away. She was a star in her own right in the 50s and 60s. Babuji dheere chalna, pyaar mein zara samhalna. Please keep her in your prayers. May Allah grant her Jannat. Aameen.”

The funeral was held on Thursday morning at the Mahim cemetery in Mumbai.

Some of Shakila’s other popular films include ‘Shriman Satyawadi’, ‘China Town’, ‘Post Box 999’, ‘Dastaan’, ‘Sindbad the Sailor’, ‘Rajrani Damyanti’, ‘Aagosh’, ‘Shahenshah’, ‘Raj Mahal’, ‘Armaan’, ‘Alibaba Aur Chaalis Chor’, ‘Lalpari’, ‘Roop Kumari’, ‘Hatim Tai’ and ‘Al-Hilal’. She was last seen in 1963 film ‘Ustadon Ke Ustad’. She is also fondly remembered for performance in hit songs like “Babuji Dheere Chalna”, “Neend Na Mujhko Aaye” and “Ae Mere Dil Hai Nadaan”.

More details awaited.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd