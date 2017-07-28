Bollywood actor Inder Kumar passes away

Inder Kumar worked with Salman Khan in Wanted and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge. Inder Kumar worked with Salman Khan in Wanted and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge.

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar passed away early Friday morning. He was 43.

Inder Kumar suffered a heart attack at his residence in Andheri’s Four Bungalows at around 2am today.

Inder has worked in more than 20 films. He also shared the screen space with Salman Khan in Wanted and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge among others. He was currently shooting for his next film Phati Paid Hai Yaar.

The cremation will be hold today evening at Yaari Road Shamshaan Bhoomi.

More details awaited.

