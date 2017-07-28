Latest News

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar passes away

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar who shared the screen space with Salman Khan in a couple of films passed away at around 2am on Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 28, 2017 12:16 pm
inder kumar dead, inder kumar dies, actor inder kumar dead, Inder Kumar worked with Salman Khan in Wanted and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge.
Top News

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar passed away early Friday morning. He was 43.

Inder Kumar suffered a heart attack at his residence in Andheri’s Four Bungalows at around 2am today.

Inder has worked in more than 20 films. He also shared the screen space with Salman Khan in Wanted and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge among others. He was currently shooting for his next film Phati Paid Hai Yaar.

The cremation will be hold today evening at Yaari Road Shamshaan Bhoomi.

inder kumar dies, inder kumar salman khan, ijnder kumar bollywood movies

More details awaited.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 28: Latest News