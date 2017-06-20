Bollywood actor Amrit Pal dead, famous for playing negative roles

Amrit Pal passes away at his residence in Malad, Mumbai. Amrit Pal passes away at his residence in Malad, Mumbai.

Veteran actor who was often seen as a villain in the 80s and 90s, Amrit Pal, passed away in Mumbai on Monday evening. He was 76. The actor died at his residence in Malad, a western suburb of Mumbai. Pal was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was bedridden in the last few months before his death, his daughter Geeta Kaur confirmed.

Amrit Pal had acted in more than 100 films, he started his career in Bollywood with a Hindi film called Jaal as a villain. The film’s starcast included Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Rekha, Moon Moon Sen and Mandakini in the lead roles. Pal, who mainly did negative roles on screen, shared screen space with superstars like Vinod Khanna, Anil Kapoor, and Dharmendra in films like Kasam, Pyar Ke Do Pal and Farishtey.

The late actor’s daughter told indianexpres.com, “He was suffering from liver cirrhosis from a long time, and was bedridden. That’s also why he was out of work. Some people from the industry had come for his funeral, but I don’t know who they were, I don’t even know their names. He was 76-year-old. We had lost our mother a long time back.”

Pal, who was famous for his villainous roles, garnered a lot of praise for his role in Rajiv Mehra’s directorial Pyar Ke Do Pal where Poonam Dhillon and Mithun Chakraborty were the lead actors. It is sad that the industry lost yet another actor this year, but it is even sadder that not many people knew about Pal’s death. Bollywood also lost gems like Vinod Khanna and Om Puri earlier this year. Amrit Pal is survived by his two daughters, a son, and grandchildren.

