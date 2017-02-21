Latest News

BMC polls 2017: Varun Dhawan’s name missing from voters list, fails to cast vote

Varun Dhawan said he will approach Election Commission about the bizarre incident. He had flown in from Jaipur only to vote.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 21, 2017 1:18 pm
varun dhawan, BMC elections 2017, paresh rawal, BMC elections 2017 mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, john abraham, sonakshi sinha, voters list, varun dhawan not on voter list, anushka sharma, ranveer singh, zoya akhtar, rekha, subhash ghai, indian express, indian express news, entertainment news Varun Dhawan could not cast his vote in BMC elections 2017. (Picture credit: ANI)

Mumbai came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls and Bollywood celebs were also geared up for it. While a lot of celebs including Ranveer Singh, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have cast their votes, Varun Dhawan failed to do so because the voter list did not have his name.

The actor was left quite disappointed. He said it is “upsetting that I couldn’t find my name on the voter list.” Talking to ANI, he mentioned, “My name has not shown up on the list, unfortunately. It is bizarre because I voted last year. Will find out from EC where is my name.” The actor, who was in Jaipur to promote his film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, reportedly flew to Mumbai only to cast his vote.

More from the world of Entertainment:

 

Earlier, it was also reported that similar incident took place with Paresh Rawal. The actor-turned-politician, along with his wife Swaroop Sampat, stepped out to vote early in the morning but when he reached his voting centre he figured that his name was not on the voters’ list at that particular center. However, he marched out to find out where his name was registered so that he could cast his vote.

Read the tweets here:

Also read | BMC elections 2017: From Rekha to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood comes out to vote. See pics

The voting for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2017 began on Tuesday at 7.30 am. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, veteran actor Rekha, senior lyricist and film director Gulzar and film director Subhash Ghai were also among the early voters.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News