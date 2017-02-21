BMC polls 2017: Varun Dhawan’s name missing from voters list, fails to cast vote

Varun Dhawan could not cast his vote in BMC elections 2017. (Picture credit: ANI) Varun Dhawan could not cast his vote in BMC elections 2017. (Picture credit: ANI)

Mumbai came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls and Bollywood celebs were also geared up for it. While a lot of celebs including Ranveer Singh, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have cast their votes, Varun Dhawan failed to do so because the voter list did not have his name.

The actor was left quite disappointed. He said it is “upsetting that I couldn’t find my name on the voter list.” Talking to ANI, he mentioned, “My name has not shown up on the list, unfortunately. It is bizarre because I voted last year. Will find out from EC where is my name.” The actor, who was in Jaipur to promote his film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, reportedly flew to Mumbai only to cast his vote.

Earlier, it was also reported that similar incident took place with Paresh Rawal. The actor-turned-politician, along with his wife Swaroop Sampat, stepped out to vote early in the morning but when he reached his voting centre he figured that his name was not on the voters’ list at that particular center. However, he marched out to find out where his name was registered so that he could cast his vote.

My name has not shown up in the list unfortunately,its bizarre because I voted last year.Will find out from EC where is my name:Varun Dhawan pic.twitter.com/k7KPlZuY1G — ANI (@ANI_news) February 21, 2017

The voting for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2017 began on Tuesday at 7.30 am. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, veteran actor Rekha, senior lyricist and film director Gulzar and film director Subhash Ghai were also among the early voters.

