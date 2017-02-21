Latest News

BMC elections 2017: From Rekha to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood comes out to vote. See pics

Bollywood celebrities also made sure they motivate their fellow citizens to go out and cast their votes.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Updated: February 21, 2017 12:15 pm
BMC elections 2017: Anushka Sharma, John Abraham and Rekha pose for the quintessential 'election day selfie'.

The voting for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2017 began on Tuesday at 7.30 am and Bollywood celebs were among those spotted at polling booths. The first few Bollywood personalities seen entering polling booths early morning were scriptwriter and film director Zoya Akhtar, veteran actor Rekha, senior lyricist and film director Gulzar and film director Subhash Ghai. Zoya Akhtar’s message to Mumbaikars today was, “I vote every year, and I hope whoever gets elected this year works towards Mumbai’s infrastructure and the environment. It is difficult to breathe on the roads. I hope people focus on cleaning the city. We cannot keep cutting trees, we need to take care of our city. We need to take a little effort to make sure our home, this city is taken care of.” Rekha, being her usual self, did not talk to the media but pleasantly posed for a picture showing off the ink mark on her finger. Gulzar took a few minutes out after he cast his vote and expressed his joy to see so many people coming out to vote and said, “I am sure the citizens will come out to vote, the youngsters especially.”

Paresh Rawal along with his wife Swaroop Sampat were amongst the citizens who chose to step out and vote early in the morning, but when he reached his voting centre he figured that his name was not on the voters’ list at that particular center and he marched out to find out where would his name be registered so he could cast his vote.

Zoya Akhtar at the polling booth. Rekha spotted at the polling booth. Actor Varun Dhawan at the polling booth.

Social media was flooded with the quintessential ‘election day selfie’ of many celebs showing off the voting ink mark on their index finger. Many other celebs also made sure they motivate their fellow citizens to go out and cast their votes, on Twitter.

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Point a finger at them only when you get this poiny on your finger! #Vote to earn the right to question. #VoteKarMaharashtra”.

Anushka Sharma donned a selfie showing off the ink mark on her finger and tweeted, “Started my morninh by casting my http://vote.Voting is our duty towards our country & its progress.Pls got out&vote #VoteKarMaharashtra.”

Shraddha Kapoor tweeted a selfie and wrote, “Done voting. Please exercise your right & go vote!” Ranveer Singh tweeted his election day selfie too.

John Abraham too posted a selfie and wrote,”Cast your vote..I cast mine!!”

