BMC elections 2017: From Rekha to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood comes out to vote. See pics

The voting for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2017 began on Tuesday at 7.30 am and Bollywood celebs were among those spotted at polling booths. The first few Bollywood personalities seen entering polling booths early morning were scriptwriter and film director Zoya Akhtar, veteran actor Rekha, senior lyricist and film director Gulzar and film director Subhash Ghai. Zoya Akhtar’s message to Mumbaikars today was, “I vote every year, and I hope whoever gets elected this year works towards Mumbai’s infrastructure and the environment. It is difficult to breathe on the roads. I hope people focus on cleaning the city. We cannot keep cutting trees, we need to take care of our city. We need to take a little effort to make sure our home, this city is taken care of.” Rekha, being her usual self, did not talk to the media but pleasantly posed for a picture showing off the ink mark on her finger. Gulzar took a few minutes out after he cast his vote and expressed his joy to see so many people coming out to vote and said, “I am sure the citizens will come out to vote, the youngsters especially.”

Paresh Rawal along with his wife Swaroop Sampat were amongst the citizens who chose to step out and vote early in the morning, but when he reached his voting centre he figured that his name was not on the voters’ list at that particular center and he marched out to find out where would his name be registered so he could cast his vote.

Social media was flooded with the quintessential ‘election day selfie’ of many celebs showing off the voting ink mark on their index finger. Many other celebs also made sure they motivate their fellow citizens to go out and cast their votes, on Twitter.

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Point a finger at them only when you get this poiny on your finger! #Vote to earn the right to question. #VoteKarMaharashtra”.

Point a finger at them only when you get this point on your finger! #Vote to earn the right to question! #VoteKarMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/OH3yvRkxSA — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 20, 2017

Anushka Sharma donned a selfie showing off the ink mark on her finger and tweeted, “Started my morninh by casting my http://vote.Voting is our duty towards our country & its progress.Pls got out&vote #VoteKarMaharashtra.”

Started my morning by casting my http://t.co/Z817hxXwb7 is our duty towards our country & its progress.Pls go out&vote #VoteKarMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/fgXGxjkEcV — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 21, 2017

Shraddha Kapoor tweeted a selfie and wrote, “Done voting. Please exercise your right & go vote!” Ranveer Singh tweeted his election day selfie too.

Done voting. Please exercise your right & go vote! pic.twitter.com/W8RYHcuviM — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 21, 2017

John Abraham too posted a selfie and wrote,”Cast your vote..I cast mine!!”

