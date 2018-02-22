Blackmail trailer released: LIVE UPDATES

Blackmail, starring Irrfan, is slated to release on April 6, 2018. Blackmail, starring Irrfan, is slated to release on April 6, 2018.

The much-awaited trailer of Irrfan’s comedy film Blackmail is out. The Abhinay Deo directorial also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Blackmail has piqued our interests with its quirky comic teaser and posters. While the teaser featured a bare-chested Irrfan in a pair of boxer shorts and a paper bag covering his face, running away from a group of men, the posters had the entire star cast donning the paper bag with eye holes cut into them. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures, Blackmail is slated to release on April 6, 2018.

