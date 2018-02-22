Blackmail trailer released: LIVE UPDATES

The much-awaited trailer of Irrfan’s comedy film Blackmail is out. The Abhinay Deo directorial also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Blackmail has piqued our interests with its quirky comic teaser and posters. While the teaser featured a bare-chested Irrfan in a pair of boxer shorts and a paper bag covering his face, running away from a group of men, the posters had the entire star cast donning the paper bag with eye holes cut into them. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures, Blackmail is slated to release on April 6, 2018.
Indianexpress.com's Mimansa says, "What would you do if you caught your partner cheating on you? Well, forget about the obvious options. Irrfan Khan has something else up his sleeve in the upcoming film Blackmail. The movie which gives infidelity, a quirky and fun twist, seems like a typical Abhinay Deo film. From tight spaces to close-ups, Blackmail is everything that a Bollywood magnum opus won't be. But we aren't complaining as this is exactly what we need when it is about content and some powerful performances. Irrfan takes us on a crazy thrilling ride while blackmailing his own wife and her lover. The film goes through the city bylanes, into the houses, bars and even dustbins! It is dark yet funny, and we are so happy to see yet another unique offering from Irrfan. We recently saw short film Chhuri, also exploring infidelity in an offbeat manner. But this is an entire film giving a perfect twist to the subject. It's good to see Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh back on the screens too. "
"Delhi Belly was an amazing script, and after the massive success of the film, I was looking for a script that would be at par if not better, and then finally 47 scripts and 6 years later I found the one. The moment I read the script, I knew that Blackmail was the film I wanted to make next," said Blackmail director Abhinay Deo.