Blackmail trailer: Irrfan Khan turns into a blackmailer in this madcap comedy

In the teaser of his upcoming release Blackmail, Irrfan Khan introduced himself as a “perfect middle-class married man”. But then we wondered how his perfect life turned topsy-turvy and made him run bare-chested on the streets. The mystery has been solved. The makers of Blackmail have released the trailer of the movie and from it, we know Irrfan has learnt about his wife’s infidelity and this is what has brought him on the streets.

In Blackmail, Irrfan has once again taken up the role of a common man, Dev. In the two and a half minutes long trailer, Irrfan aka Dev narrates the story of his wife cheating on him. While the friend, who is listening to Irrfan, wonders if the husband will kill the lover or wife, Irrfan comes up with the third option. Unlike any other partners, Irrfan doesn’t go into depression or get violent on knowing the truth. Instead, he is the one who decides to take revenge on his wife’s boyfriend.

However, the twist comes when the blackmailer Irrfan pays for his own blackmail and in return gets blackmailed by those who find out about his act of blackmailing. This blackmail game turns intense as we see guns, knives and bloodshed by the end of the trailer. Now, who finally wins the game will only be known when the film will hit the screens.

Hopeful of recreating the Hindi Medium magic with Blackmail, Irrfan has joined hands with T-series yet again. The film is directed by Delhi Belly fame Abhinay Deo and written by Parvez Sheikh. Apart from Irrfan, the film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Divya Dutta and Omi Vaidya. Also, the film has brought together singers Baadshah, Guru Randhawa, Amit Trivedi and rapper Divine for its music album.

Check out the posters of the movie:

Bankrolled by T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures, the film will hit the theatres on April 6, 2018.

