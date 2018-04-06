Blackmail movie release LIVE UPDATES: Reviews, audience reaction and more

Blackmail stars Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh among others. Blackmail stars Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh among others.

This week’s big Bollywood release is Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail. Post the early screenings of the movie, the film fraternity and some critics have praised the cast and the quirky storyline of Blackmail. Helmed by choreographer-director Abhinay Deo, the dark comedy also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe and Pradhuman Singh.

Talking about Blackmail, director Abhinay Deo said, “It’s a different type of film. We have tried doing something new even in a comedy film. We hope the audience enjoys watching the film as much we loved making it. Blackmail is Irrfan’s film. Get ready for an unusual ride.”

He also added, “We are getting an incredible response to the film currently. However, audience’s response matters the most. Friends will always say good but the ultimate decision would be of the audience when the film would release on April 6.”



