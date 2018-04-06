Blackmail movie release LIVE UPDATES: Reviews, audience reaction and more

This week’s big Bollywood release is Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail. Post the early screenings of the movie, the film fraternity and some critics have praised the cast and the quirky storyline of Blackmail. Helmed by choreographer-director Abhinay Deo, the dark comedy also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe and Pradhuman Singh.
Talking about Blackmail, director Abhinay Deo said, “It’s a different type of film. We have tried doing something new even in a comedy film. We hope the audience enjoys watching the film as much we loved making it. Blackmail is Irrfan’s film. Get ready for an unusual ride.”
He also added, “We are getting an incredible response to the film currently. However, audience’s response matters the most. Friends will always say good but the ultimate decision would be of the audience when the film would release on April 6.”
Follow all the updates about Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail:
Meghna Gulzar tweeted: "#Blackmail is twisted and terrific! Unguessable till the last turn. Superlative work by the entire team!" She also added, "Dev had me. Emotionally entangled and evil with even flourish! There’s nothing you can’t do Sir.. @irrfank #Blackmail."
"An absolutely unpredictable film, this #Blackmail! Congrats @AbhinayDeo on your wicked direction!! Really enjoyed your ESCAPADE! @priyagupta999," Ashutosh Gowariker said via Twitter.
Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava posted on Twitter, "Had so much fun watching #blackmail. It is mad and crazy and unexpected! Congratulations @AbhinayDeo and @priyagupta999!"
Soumik Sen took to Twitter to share, "The genius of @irrfank in complex shades of Career best turn from @arunodaysingh7,usual brilliance from @IamKirtiKulhari @divyadutta25, a stunning score makes #blackmail a winner."
Talking about Blackmail and Irrfan Khan, Arunoday Singh said, "I am very very excited about the film's release. I am missing Irrfan a lot. All this wouldn't have been possible without him."
Kirti Kulhari, who plays Irrfan's wife in Blackmail, shared, "I am super-duper excited. Blackmail is a superbly funny and quirky film. We have been missing Irrfan a lot. We really wish he was with us".
She added, "Everyone has been liking the film. A lot of people think I've been very bold in making a choice like Blackmail, the kind of character I'm playing, that for me is an interesting compliment."
Television actor Anuja Sathe, who returns to Bollywood after three years with Blackmail, quipped, "I come from a very strong television background. Irrfan started off with Chandrakanta and that has been a very strong connecting point between us. We had very nice and constructive conversations due to that. I play a very twisted character and hence I've been receiving comments like, 'We got very angry on you and loved what happened with you in the film', I think that's a big compliment."