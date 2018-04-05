Blackmail: Five reasons to watch Irrfan Khan’s quirky comedy

Blackmail starring Irrfan Khan and Kriti Kulhari will release on April 6. Blackmail starring Irrfan Khan and Kriti Kulhari will release on April 6.

After much talks around when Abhinay Deo’s quirky comedy Blackmail starring Irrfan Khan and Kriti Kulhari will hit the theatres, Blackmail is releasing this Friday. The film has left cinephiles excited ever since the teaser of it was released by the makers which had National Award-winning actor Irrfan running bare-chested on the streets. Also, the fans of Irrfan who are taken aback after knowing about his health condition want to see their favourite star back in action. The actor has been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour. Though the director and producer of the film Bhushan Kumar offered to postpone the release, it was Irrfan who was keen on the timely release of Blackmail as it is one of his favourite movies.

Here are a few reasons which make Blackmail worth a watch this weekend.

1. Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan plays the role of a victim of infidelity in Abhinay Deo's film Blackmail.

Whenever the 51-year-old actor has made it to the silver screen, the instances of movie buffs returning disappointed have been minimal. He is an actor who, in his almost three-decades-long career, has portrayed every character with panache and has added a realistic touch to his every role whether be it of Yogi in Qarib Qarib Singlle, Raj in Hindi Medium or Rana Chaudhary in Piku. Now with Blackmail, where he plays a victim of infidelity, we expect nothing less of the actor. The trailer of the film has already established how Irrfan will ace this role as well. In the film, the audience will get to see him slipping into a comic character with a poker face. Also, with fewer dialogues, you will get to witness Irrfan emoting more through his expressions.

2. Abhinay Deo

Abhinay Deo, director of Blackmail, has once again attempted to make a dark comedy.

Director Abhinay Deo has films like Delly Belly, a dark comedy and Force 2, a thriller, to his credit and he has also directed Anil Kapoor’s TV series 24 which was received well by the Indian television audience. The director has once again attempted to make a dark comedy with Blackmail, which is a quirky take on adultery. Abhinay’s execution of Delly Belly made the film stand out from the rest of Bollywood in the genre of comedy. He had control over what his characters did in the film and after seeing the trailer of the madcap comedy Blackmail, it seems Deo will have another hit in his kitty.

3. Plot

Pink actor Kriti Kulhari essays the role of Irrfan Khan's wife in Blackmail.

Movies made on the subject of infidelity in the Hindi film industry until now has more or less the same treatment. It goes like the husband or the wife finds out about his/her spouse cheating on them, they go mad in anger and in anger either resort to violent measures like killing one’s partner or choose to divorce their partner. But nothing of the sorts happen in Blackmail. It is a story of a husband Dev (Irrfan) who reaches home from the office to find his wife of seven years Reena (Kirti Kulhari) in bed with Arunodoy Singh’s character. Instead of getting violent, Dev decides to take revenge by blackmailing his wife’s boyfriend. But his blackmailing goes wrong and he is the one being blackmailed. The crazy turn of events in the trailer has left all excited to know what happens to Irrfan’s character in the end, will he succeed in his plan or will have to pay a price for his actions.

4. Supporting Cast

Blackmail has actors like Arunoday Singh and Divya Dutt in pivotal roles.

Apart from Irrfan Khan and Kriti Kulhari, the film has actors like Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao. All of them have proved their acting mettle earlier and have eclipsed the lead of the films they have starred in. With Blackmail too, they are expected to make the film a memorable one with their stellar performance.

5. Celebrity Review

Blackmail director Abhinay Deo and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra clicked at the special screening of Blackmail.

The Abhinay Deo directorial has received rave reviews from the film fraternity at the special screening of Blackmail. Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Amol Gupte, Nishikant Kamat, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Tanuja Chandra, Meghna Gulzar, Ravi Udyawar, Rensil D’Silva, Sudhir Mishra and others were blown over by the script and the performance of the actors in the dark comedy.

Here is what Bollywood celebrities have said about the Irrfan Khan starrer:

#Blackमेल is twisted and terrific! Unguessable till the last turn. Superlative work by the entire team! @AbhinayDeo @priyagupta999 — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) April 2, 2018

Dev had me. Emotionally entangled and evil with even flourish! There’s nothing you can’t do Sir.. @irrfank #Blackमेल — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) April 2, 2018

The genius of @irrfank in complex shades of dark. Grt job @priyagupta999 @TSeries @AbhinayDeo n such joy to see school bud Apu as producer. Career best turn from @arunodaysingh7 ,usual brilliance from @IamKirtiKulhari @divyadutta25, a stunning score makes #blackmail a winner. — Soumik Sen (@bangdu) April 1, 2018

Had so much fun watching #blackmail. It is mad and crazy and unexpected! Congratulations @AbhinayDeo and @priyagupta999! — Alankrita (@alankrita601) April 2, 2018

T 2760 – Saw a delightful film today .. “BLACKMAIL” ..http://t.co/e79YFffALp .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..

Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !! pic.twitter.com/Srv9BgiOE2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2018

Watch the trailer of Blackmail

Blackmail hits screens on April 6.

