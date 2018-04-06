Blackbuck poaching case verdict: Varun Dhawan, Raj Babbar and others sure Salman Khan will come out stronger

Blackbuck poaching case verdict: Salman Khan’s lawyers have reached out to the sessions court, which will hear the bail appeal on Friday morning. The actor is currently in Jodhpur Central Jail. Blackbuck poaching case verdict: Salman Khan’s lawyers have reached out to the sessions court, which will hear the bail appeal on Friday morning. The actor is currently in Jodhpur Central Jail.

Salman Khan’s conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court on Thursday came as a shock for many. The news has not only saddened Salman’s family but also his fans and close friends from the industry. A few of them took to Twitter to express their grief and also lend support to the actor.

While Salman has been sentenced to five years in prison, four co-accused stars — Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam — apart from one other local person, were acquitted of all charges.

Salman, 52, was found guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for killing two blackbucks, an endangered species, hunting of which is prohibited by law. The incident took place in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

On April 5, when the actor spent his night in the Jodhpur jail, his fans were all praying for this bad phase to end soon. While Salman’s family have not yet come out to express their views on the case, Varun Dhawan, who is very close the actor, tweeted, “I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system.”

He also wrote, “@BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger.”

Veteran actor and political figure Raj Babbar also tweeted his reaction on the case. He wrote, “@BeingSalmanKhan can’t be looked at only through the prism of court judgement. Large-hearted & endearing, Salman has been through many ups & downs in life. Am sure this bad patch will pass off very soon.”

Actor Shama Sikander too posted on Twitter, “Today has been a very mixed emotion day with @BeingSalmanKhan news strange u don’t meet someone ever n still u can feel so much pain for tht person ! I’m kinda sad n I wish him n the whole family lot of strength in this tough time…#allahnigehban🙏🏻.”

Actor Rahul Dev wrote on Twitter, “I respect the law but must confess the verdict saddens me. My heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan & his family members. 5 yrs is too harsh! I hope they review the decision, in lieu of his great humanitarian work & grant him bail tom 🙏#WeSupportSalmanKhan #BlackbuckPoachingCase.”

Really Sad to see my friend Salman khan sentenced for 5 year But the Law must take its course & we got to respect the decision of honourable court of India but i still think punishment is to harsh but my heart goes to his family & fans ..

Earlier Jaya Bachchan, Subhash Ghai, Arjun Rampal had also tweeted that they hope Salman Khan will get justice in a higher court. Salman’s filmmaker friend Sajid Nadiadwala has also left for Jodhpur to be by his side. Nadiadwala had organised a party to celebrate the success of Baaghi 2, but now it stands cancelled.

Salman’s lawyers have reached out to the sessions court, which will hear the bail appeal on Friday morning. The actor is currently in Jodhpur Central Jail. His sisters Alvira and Arpita, as well as bodyguard Shera, were at the court when the verdict was announced.

Currently, three big movie projects — Race 3, Bharat and Dabangg 3, as well as a comeback season of reality TV show Dus Ka Dum, are riding on Salman’s shoulders.

