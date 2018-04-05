Celebrities react as Salman Khan gets 5-year jail term in blackbuck poaching case LIVE UPDATES

Salman Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Mohammed Sharif) Salman Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Mohammed Sharif)

The Jodhpur court on Thursday has given its verdict on the blackbuck poaching case. While Salman Khan was found guilty by the court and handed a five-year jail term with a fine of Rs 10,000, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted. Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Salman was earlier acquitted in the case of possession of firearms with expired licenses.

Hichki actor Rani Mukerji extended her support to Salman. When asked to comment on blackbuck poaching case verdict, she told IANS, “I always say this, my love will always be with him.” Other celebrities from the industry have also extended their support towards the actors involved.

