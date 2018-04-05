Celebrities react as Salman Khan gets 5-year jail term in blackbuck poaching case LIVE UPDATES

The Jodhpur court on Thursday has given its verdict on the blackbuck poaching case. While Salman Khan was found guilty by the court and handed a five-year jail term with a fine of Rs 10,000, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted. Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Salman was earlier acquitted in the case of possession of firearms with expired licenses.
Hichki actor Rani Mukerji extended her support to Salman. When asked to comment on blackbuck poaching case verdict, she told IANS, “I always say this, my love will always be with him.” Other celebrities from the industry have also extended their support towards the actors involved.
At an event, Shilpa Shinde said, “These cases are small things in life, there are many other things. People like him, who is a really great person, should be away from all these things, these are really useless things. I wish everything gets over for him soon.”
"So, what new inane defence will Madhu Kishwar sprout now? Nafisa Ali? RJ Rishi Kannan? Will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck ups in the industry do? When's bail? When's the next block buster release? Dabangg'concert' tour dates? Big Boss? Charity drives?," Sona Mohapatra said via Twitter.
T-Series' Priya Gupta posted on Twitter: "I know for a fact that @BeingSalmanKhan has not killed the #BlackBuck. I am 100 percent sure he will be declared innocent finally. #BlackBuckPoachingCase."
Bigg Boss season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, who shared the stage with Salman in the reality show, tweeted: "What justice! Rape and murder victims keep on waiting for justice but a man like Salman Khan who does so much of charity and pays tax has been stuck in a 20-year-old case."