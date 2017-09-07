Photos: Birthday fever is not over for Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha, was happily spotted digging into her birthday cake. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha, was happily spotted digging into her birthday cake.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha turned one-year-old recently but the birthday fever in the Kapoor family seem far from over. Shahid Kapoor recently shared pictures of his daughter Misha, who seemed to be happily digging into her birthday cake.

For quite some time, Shahid Kapoor had been extremely protective about his darling daughter Misha and did not allow the paparazzi to get a glimpse of her. But now it seems both mommy and daddy can’t help but flaunt the adorable kid. We are not sure if Shahid Kapoor wants his daughter to join Bollywood any time soon or later in future, but this kid has become an online sensation already. Much like other star kids, she has started stealing the limelight from her parents.

She has officially joined the unofficial Bollywood star kids club which includes other children like Taimur (Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan), AbRam (Shah Rukh Khan), Yash and Roohi (Karan Johar), Aradhya (Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Azad (Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao).

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Rangoon, where he shared the screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The film failed to do well at the box office. The actor will soon be seen in Padmavati where he will be sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. This film is expected to release sometime around November.

