Bipasha, Chitrangada bring ICW to a glittering end

Bollywood beauties Bipasha Basu and Chitrangada Singh brought the curtains down at the India Couture Week as they walked down the ramp for Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers’ show donning exquisite pieces from their latest collection.

For the very first time clothes took a back-seat and jewelled accessories like necklaces, bracelets, earrings, were given prominence at the Couture Week.

Chitrangada, 38, inaugurated the show wearing a Gauri-Nainika one shoulder black ball gown teamed with a diamond neckpiece, as danced her way on the runway to the beats of classic song ‘Diamonds are girl’s best friend’.

“I was very flattered when they approached me to walk the ramp. I love the diamond piece that I am wearing because like every girl I love my diamonds,” said the ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ actress.

Ending the show was Bipasha, who was cheered on loudly as she made an entry, looking every bit of a bride in rusty red velvet Rohit Bal lehenga-choli set which she matched with an elaborate polki neck piece and matching earrings.

“It is great to be back on the ramp in Delhi as I started my modelling career from here. I have always got a lot of love and warmth from the people here. I love the collection that they have. Every piece is unique. I felt like queen on the ramp,” said the 35-year-old actress.

Besides Bipasha and Chitrangada, former Mrs World Aditi Gowitrikar and actor Muzzamil Ibrahim also graced the ramp for the show, which was titled Parinay.

It featured jewellery pieces inlaid in golds and diamonds embellished with precious stones like emeralds, rubies and pearls. The five huge chandeliers on stage, table tops adorned with exquisite goblets and singer Kamal Khan’s live performance on songs like ‘Main Tenu Samjhawa Ki’, ‘Ishq Sufiana’ added to the opulence of the show.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarakar, beauty expert Shahnaz Husain also attended the grand finale show.

