Bipasha Basu writes open letter fashion show fiasco: Conditions weren’t met, so I walked out

Bipasha Basu has hit back at the organisers of the UK-based fashion show who called her unprofessional after she refused to walk the ramp at the last moment. In an open letter, the actor has said she backed out from her commitment because of the “callous” treatment she received.

Two days ago, the organisers of India Pakistan London Fashion Show claimed that Bipasha, who was supposed to be the showstoppers, didn’t turn up for it despite taking the advance and flying at their expense to the UK.

The talent scout of the show, Ronita Sharma Rekhi, posted on her Facebook page that Bipasha “wanted her husband to fly out to London with her and wanted their stay be extended to five nights, which was originally for three nights only.” Ronita, without mentioning Bipasha’s name in her post, further claimed that the actor asked the organisers to pay for their entire stay otherwise “she will not do our event so now this is like a gun point situation.” Rekhi says they fulfilled all demands and yet Bipasha didn’t show up for the event.

In a long statement, Bipasha has defended her decision to not walk for the fashion show. Her letter begins with, “While a lot has been said about my association with the recent London Fashion Show, I feel that I need to speak my mind at this juncture. I do believe that it is important to be true to yourself and your principles. I have always fought my own battles, and though I don’t choose to fall to their level, I need to set the record straight. While a few hiccups are bound to happen in our line of work, I have never been privy to such baseless and cheap name slandering.”

The actor further writes, “Initially I was amused that the defaulters are playing the victim card and making up ridiculous stories to save their back and putting me in the wrong but now I’m shocked that certain segments of the media too have supported them and people are wrongly using social media as a weapon of mass attack. Also to be noted that these are first time producers in London. To set the record straight – The deal was made with a set of agreed conditions. However, when I landed there for the project as planned, I realized that the organizers hadn’t honored their end of the bargain. In spite of confirming with my manager that they had.”

Bipasha says that she had to make her own hotel bookings after reaching London, contrary to what the organisers claim. “I had agreed to travel on a hospitality deal but never was I treated so badly .My self-respect holds the highest value and I refuse to be a victim of bullying or arm twisting. They expected me to hold true to my end of the bargain, whereas they had completely defaulted at their end. Using the fact that my name had already been publicised. Contrary to rumors, as soon as I landed in London , we made our own hotel bookings and I also immediately re-booked our own travel. Being a part of the Bollywood fraternity, I’ve never experienced such a callous and high-handed treatment before. So instead of creating a scene there, I chose to keep the high ground and backed off from the event.”

The actor also says that she is not doing any charity, and as the organisers didn’t honour the terms and conditions set before, she preferred to opt out of the deal. “I understand that some people were inadvertently hurt by my actions; but I believe we all have the right to stand by our self respect and choose to walk away from humiliating situations. There are no free lunches in this world and everyone needs to be compensated for the work they do and when the terms and conditions aren’t met, it is only natural and professional to opt out of the deal.”

Ronita, in her Facebook post, had also said that Bipasha left her manager stranded in London and was also rude to her. Towards the end of her statement, Bipasha addresses this point. “Additionally, what has been reported about my manager is uncalled for. She received some disheartening news of her family and was upset, as opposed to the ridiculous reasons being reported. I hope this puts an end to all speculation,” she writes.

