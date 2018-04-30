Karan Singh Grover to Bipasha Basu on second wedding anniversary: Waking up next to you is the most beautiful magical dream

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. On their second anniversary today, the two walked down memory lane and relived their D-Day. Bipasha wrote, “30th April 2016 – Our Wedding Day❤️ Feels like yesterday but it’s been two beautiful years already ❤️ Finding you @iamksgofficial made me understand what true love is… Thank you, my love ❤️ Happy #monkeyversary ❤️ I love you ❤️ I promise… next year, I won’t start celebrating from the 28th April 😂and confusing all🙈”

Karan also had the sweetest message for Bipasha. The actor thanked Bipasha for choosing him and getting married to him.

“For the longest time I thought the day I met you was the best day of my life…but then we got married and that became the best day of my life. As time went by, every morning I woke up next to you (which is every morning) started becoming the best days of my life…I guess what I’m trying to say is that I’ve been struck with this realisation that waking up next to you is the most beautiful magical dream that I’ll never wake up from…which means that everyday day of my life is going to be my life’s best day for eternity and it’s all because of you,” wrote Karan.

“Damn! Thank you so much for marrying me my love and showing me what it feels like to live a life filled with only best days! Wish you a very very very happy 2nd anniversary my love @bipashabasu,” he added.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are in Goa to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are in Goa to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu’s selfie en route Goa. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu’s selfie en route Goa.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are celebrating their second wedding anniversary in Goa.

