Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s wedding anniversary celebration in Goa is beyond adorable

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday. The Monkey couple, as they love to address themselves, were in Goa for the celebrations. And as always, the fans of the duo got an insight into the celebrations on the Instagram accounts of Karan and Bipasha. Both the actors professed their love for each other in a few lovey-dovey posts. Beginning from the morning until the evening, they shared timely updates about how they spent their special day.

In one of the videos shared by Bipasha, we see the happy couple cutting a cake which had cute little monkeys hugging each other. “Celebrations🎉😍🎉😍🎉😍#monkeyversary,” read the caption of the video. Sharing a series of photos, Bipasha thanked Karan for making the day a special one for her as she wrote, “Thank you my love for making this day so so special ❤️#monkeyversary.” Also, the intimate dance of the couple on the beach of Goa is giving couple goals yet again.

On Monday, the Raaz actor wrote an endearing message for husband Karan who will soon be seen in Bollywood film 3 Dev. “30th April 2016 – Our Wedding Day❤️ Feels like yesterday but it’s been two beautiful years already ❤️ Finding you @iamksgofficial made me understand ,what true love is… Thank you my love ❤️ Happy #monkeyversary ❤️ I love you ❤️ I promise… next year, I won’t start celebrating from the 28th April 😂and confusing all🙈,” wrote Bipasha along with incredible clicks from her wedding album.

The couple who shared the screen in the movie Alone had a traditional Bengali wedding in 2016 followed by a grand reception for friends.

