Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover turn ‘yogi monkeys’ on International Yoga Day 2017, see them doing awe-inspiring asanas

Apart from Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, the tinsel town has other yoga enthusiasts too. Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Shekhar Kapur and Sophi Choudry too took up yoga on this International Yoga Day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 21, 2017 12:28 pm
international yoga day 2017, bipasha basu yoga day, bipasha basu instagram, bipasha basu karan singh grover, International Yoga Day: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover perform some difficult yoga asanas. 
The ‘monkey couple’ of Bollywood, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, have been setting couple goals with their PDA and their lovey-dovey Instagram posts. But amidst all the love, the duo never misses on their fitness regime and are often spotted hitting the gym together. Also, Bipasha frequently posts her several videos doing aerobics and cardio on her Instagram account. But on this International Yoga Day, these fitness freaks have something new in the offering. On this International Yoga Day, the gym enthusiasts have taken a detour and have taken up yoga to stay fit and healthy.

Bipasha posted her many pictures in yoga poses with husband Karan. Sharing the photos, Bipasha also defined what ‘yoga’ is for her as she wrote, “Yoga is like Life – It’s a beautiful balance of Holding On & Letting Go ❤️ Its magical ❤️ Keep practicing , we are all work in progress. Happy #internationalyogaday 🙏 #loveyourself #yogimonkey.” The other picture read, “Inhale Love … Exhale Hate! #loveyourself #yogimonkey #internationalyogaday.” Meanwhile, the actor didn’t forget to express love to her partner. “Learning everything from you @iamksgofficial is amazing. You give me wings to fly and be fearless,” wrote Bipasha along with a picture with Karan.

Apart from Karan and Bipasha, the tinsel town has other yoga enthusiasts too. Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her doing a tough yoga asana after trying for a long time and Juhi Chawla too posted a picture where she is seen practicing yoga. Along with the picture, Juhi wrote, “Yoga means to unite the limited with the unlimited. – Sadhguru #InternationalYogaDay.” Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur expressed his ideas about yoga. “To find the Universe inside of you. To be immersed in that one moment. To be in harmony with the eternal. That is the true meaning of #yoga. Lessons of Life : In this one moment lies an endless Ocean #yoga #InternationalYogaDay,” wrote Shekhar.

Actor-model Sophie Choudry too posted a picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “I’m a #Pilates girl but am discovering #aerialyoga & lovin it! Happy International Yoga Day everyone.. Something that’s good for the Mind, Body & Soul..😇❤️ #yoga #internationalyogaday #internationaldayofyoga #idy #fitness #strength #flexibility #befitbecauseyoudeserveit.”

  1. B
    Bisp
    Jun 21, 2017 at 12:48 pm
    shuru hogaya natak - people who are paid to maintain their physique extolling the virtues of excercise
    Reply
