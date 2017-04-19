Marriages are beautiful when you are married to your best friend: Bipasha Basu’s adorable message for Karan Singh Grover, see pic

Bipasha Basu’s husband Karan Singh Grover will next be seen in film 3 Dev. Bipasha Basu’s husband Karan Singh Grover will next be seen in film 3 Dev.

Actor Bipasha Basu, who is about to complete a year of marriage with actor Karan Singh Grover, says weddings are beautiful when you marry your best friend.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016. The No Entry actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph of her marriage.

“It’s going to be a year soon of us being married. Marriages are beautiful when you are married to your best friend… your soulmate. I miss you Karan Singh Grover. Counting days to come back to you,” Bipasha captioned the image.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of their last outing together, which was 2015 horror film Alone. After dating for sometime, the two decided to tie the knot. This is Karan’s third wedding.

Bipasha had recently quashed rumours about being pregnant. “The curiosity about me being pregnant…is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the people who are so eager for this to happen.” Bipasha took to twitter and posted. “We are not planning to have a baby right now.When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then… “The constant guessing game is tiring..as am more than a straightforward person.So please do not believe anything that gets written. Thank you all,” she added.

Bipasha currently has not signed any films. Karan, on the other hand, will next be seen in 3 Dev, which is the story of a couple where the wife is extremely religious and the husband is not.

They rent out their house to three youngsters and certain situations lead to the three being termed ‘God’, leading to hilarious situations of lies, mistaken identity and chaos.

The film also stars Tisca Chopra, Kay Kay Menon, Kunal Roy Kapur and TV actor Ravi Dubey, who marks his big screen debut with the film.

