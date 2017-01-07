Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Karan Singh Grover, Abhishek Bachchan, Lara Dutta, Dino Morea and others send wishes

Bipasha celebrating hr birthday in style in Australia. Bipasha celebrating hr birthday in style in Australia.

Bipasha Basu turned 38 on Saturday. And while the Bong beauty is off to Australia holidaying with her ‘monkey’ Karan Singh Grover, her friends, family and fans are busy sending wishes to her on social media.

Bipasha was wished by several Bollywood stars on Twitter. Her close friend and co-star from many films, Abhishek Bachchan played around his humour and took a dig at her fitness. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my dearest Bippy @bipsluvurself today you better eat some carbs!!! Lots of love.” Well, turns out that Bips is has given up her fitness goals for sometime and indulging herself well during her holiday. She quickly replied to Junior Bachchan writing, “On fried rice, burgers and muffin diet for the entire holiday Thank you ! Hugs!”.

Govinda also left a special message for Bipasha. “Happy birthday to the woman that combined fitness and grace flawlessly. @bipsluvurself,” he tweeted.

Lara Dutta also wrote something sweet for her No Entry co-star. She tweeted “Happy Birthday @bipsluvurself ! Shine bright and stay beautiful as always! 😊🎉”

Model-actor Dino Morea, who was dating Bipasha during their early years, wrote “Happiest birthday @bipsluvurself more fun & monkeying 🐒 around to you. Have a superbbbbbbbb year.”

Others from the B-town including Suniel Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Farah Khan Ali, Sophie Choudhary and Palak Muchhal also dropped in their wishes.

Check out their messages here:

Happy birthday to my dearest Bippy @bipsluvurself today you better eat some carbs!!! Lots of love. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 7, 2017

Happy birthday to the woman that combined fitness and grace flawlessly. @bipsluvurself — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 7, 2017

Happy Birthday @bipsluvurself ! Shine bright and stay beautiful as always! 😊🎉 — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) January 7, 2017

Happiest birthday @bipsluvurself more fun & monkeying 🐒 around to you. Have a superbbbbbbbb year. — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) January 7, 2017

Happiest and the fittest Birthday @bipsluvurself!!!

Lots of love 💕 — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) January 7, 2017

@bipsluvurself HAPPY BIRTHDAY. 😘Have a super year. Loads of love and blessings. — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 7, 2017

Wishing happy birthday to my most favourite person . Have a super year and see you in the gym soon :) @bipsluvurself — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) January 7, 2017

@bipsluvurself happy birthday Beautiful. Wish u a super fab day and year ❤❤❤ — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) January 7, 2017

While Bollywood celebs wrote special messages for Bipasha, it was her husband Karan Singh Grover who stole all the limelight. He not only put up lovely pictures wishing his wife on Instagram and Twitter, but also shared several videos. One of the clip was captioned, “Look at her go… It’s a monkey riding a unicorn ❤️”. Wishing his monkey, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl in the whole wide world… May your smile get brighter and your laughter get louder with every passing year… All of me loves all of you. Truly.”

Bipasha’s social media accounts are loaded with adorable pictures from her beach holiday with Karan. While she preferred a private beach-style birthday with her husband, she kept sharing pics and videos from the day, about her look and what all she was doing with her fans. She even thanked everyone for wishing her.

Overwhelmed with all your love and wishes for me. Thank you. I am very grateful 🙏 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 7, 2017

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April last year. The who-is-who from the film fraternity came to congratulate the couple. Bipasha and Karan are known to be adventure freaks, and haven’t taken a break ever since their wedding. They often take to weekend getaways and vacations to everywhere, from the beaches to the mountains.

Here’s wishing Bipasha a very happy birthday!

