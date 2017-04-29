Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover’s beach celebrations on first wedding anniversary. See pics, video

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have taken off to a beautiful beach side to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have taken off to a beautiful beach side to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

On 30th April 2016, Bollywood’s bong beauty Bipasha Basu and television heartthrob Karan Singh Grover or we can say ‘the monkey couple’ of the tinsel town said ‘I Do’ to each other in the most lavish ceremony last year. The two got hitched and vowed to love and be each other’s confidant’s for the rest of their lives. And we must say the couple is living up to every vow of marriage until this day.

From one year, it seems like the couple is enjoying its honeymoon period every day. And after scrolling through their lovey-dovey social media posts and seeing their PDA on several occasions from past one year we cannot agree more. As the couple is all set to complete the one year of their blissful association as husband and wife on April 30, the love has already started pouring in. The two actors have taken a break from work and have taken off to a beautiful beach side to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Sharing a video on her Instagram in which the duo looks ecstatic, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Reunited with my love ❤️ Fun times❤️ #monkeylove.” Karan Singh Grover too posted a video from the same location and wrote, “She makes everything look easy.” Bipasha was away from home for last few days as she joined Salman Khan in his Da-Bangg tour. But as Bips landed back at the Mumbai airport, she was received by hubby Karan Singh Grover who showered her with hugs and kisses.

The Alone actors have never shied away from professing their love on social media. Bipasha has already wished Karan a happy wedding anniversary as she posted a video of him in which the Dil Mill Gaye actor is singing for her lady love. “From the first time you ever sang to me … and even till now… I become this emoticon each time ❤️ Happy Official wedding Day to you my love ❤️#monkeylove,” wrote Bipasha along with the video.

Also, a few days back, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actor got nostalgic while remembering her wedding day and shared with her fans an adorable throwback video from the wedding. Expressing her feelings for her best friend, her soulmate and husband, Bipasha wrote, “You make me Feel @iamksgofficial ❤️ It’s going to be a year soon .. this clip from the 28 th of April 2016 ,when we officially became husband and wife ❤️It’s been amazing till now… our relationship’s key fundamental foundation is friendship … it’s selfless and loving..#monkeylove.”

The couple has been counting days for their first wedding anniversary from a long time. A few days back Bipasha also posted their wedding picture as she was counting the number of days left while sitting miles away from the love of her life. She captioned the image, “It’s going to a year soon of us being married. Marriages are beautiful when you are married to your best friend… your soulmate. I miss you @iamksgofficial . Counting days now to come back to you❤️.”

The much-in-love couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are setting love goals for all the newlyweds. Before they celebrate their D-Day tomorrow, we wish the couple a happy marriage anniversary in advance.

