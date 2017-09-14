Here is why Bipasha Basu is missing husband Karan Singh Grover

Much-in-love couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in a black and white shoot. Much-in-love couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in a black and white shoot.

Bipasha Basu on Wednesday shared a series of pictures on her Instagram with hubby Karan Singh Grover and captioned it as, “You are my everything ❤️ I miss you 😔 #monkeylove.” We see the two much-in-love couple in a black and white shoot. And if you are wondering why she is missing her hubby, here we have the answer for you.

Karan Singh Grover’s latest Instagram post revealed that he and the ‘Firrkiee boys!’ are off to shoot for the upcoming film Firrkie. KSG shared a click with his gang and we know that the actor along with other stars of the film – Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Sandeepa Dhar and Shibani Dandeka – are in London where the film is being majorly shot in a 40 days schedule. And this is the very reason Bipasha is missing her ‘monkey love’.

Karan dated his Alone co-star Bipasha Basu for a long time and the two got married on April 30, 2016.

See the photos Bipasha Basu shared as she is missing her hubby Karan Singh Grover:

Also see Karan Singh Grover’s post with Firrkie actors:

Firrkie is produced by HyperBees Media, Naresh Bansal and Vipul Tiwari. The film’s director Ankoosh Bhatt had previously helmed Mumbai Mirror and Bhindi Bazar.

