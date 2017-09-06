Photos: Bipasha Basu is having some serious blast from the past

Bipasha Basu’s pictures will make you go wow! Bipasha Basu’s pictures will make you go wow!

Bipasha Basu is in some serious throwback mood! Because the Jism star has uploaded quite a few throwback clicks which feature a younger version of herself on Instagram. From collegaues to friends, Bips has uploaded pictures with a number of people and even one photoshoot picture in which we can see a teen Bipasha.

Sharing a picture from her photoshoot with Farrokh Chothia, she wrote, “My all time favourite picture shot by my favourite photographer @farrokhchothia ❤️@farrokhchothia thank you my dearest friend for all the love and help you gave the silly teen me😀❤️ #throwback.” This steamy picture is sure to set hearts racing because Bipasha is covered in nothing more than a bedsheet.

The next series of pictures will make you go way back in time because some are even before Biapsha’s debut in Bollywood. We can’t help but notice the drastic change Bips has had in the industry from some seriously permed hair to silky locks. She can be seen posing with celebrity fitness expert Suzanne Dadhich, supermodel Dipannita Sharma, fashion designer Rocky Star, VJ Anusha Dandekar and director Vishal Mull.

And, in response to friend Bipasha’s message, Dipannita Sharma also shared a throwback picture with the Alone actor with a sweet caption. She writes, “Baby us! What fun times Bipashab Basu. Sooooo much love. Thank you for sending this to me!”

Reportedly, Bipasha and Dipannita also shared a flat together apart from working beside each other in the 2012 film Jodi Breakers. While Bipasha was last seen in the 2015 film Alone along with now-husband Karan Singh Grover, Ajnabee, Dhoom and Raaz have been her real claim to fame. Bipasha married Karan last year and has been on a sabbatical since.

