Bipasha Basu: I am not pregnant, sorry to disappoint

No folks, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are not pregnant but thanks for asking. As the couple made news when a Mumbai-based tabloid reported that Bipasha is pregnant, Bipasha Basu spoke took to social media to deny all rumours about being pregnant and says curiosity about it is a “tad annoying”. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover married last April. Taking to Twitter, the 38-year-old actress shot down rumours and said that whenever it happens she would share it with her fans and followers.

“The curiosity about me being pregnant…is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the people who are so eager for this to happen,” Bipasha tweeted on Tuesday morning. “We are not planning to have a baby right now.When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then,” she added.

The actress, who was last seen on screen in the 2015 horror film Alone starring alongside Karan, said that she is a straight forward person. “The constant guessing game is tiring..as am more than a straightforward person.So please do not believe anything that gets written. Thank you all,” she added.

Bipasha is likely to accompany Salman Khan for his Da-Bang stage shows in Australia and New Zealand next month. From Beedi Jalaile (Omkara) to Ishq Di Galli (No Entry), Bipasha is likely to match the steps with Salman while performing. Bipasha is yet to announce her new film project. She was recently in the news after the organiser of a London fashion show slammed her for unprofessional behaviour. Bipasha was supposed to be a showstopper but pulled out at the last minute.

