Bipasha Basu goes missing from fashion show, organiser slams her as ‘horrible, unprofessional’

After rumours about Bipasha Basu pitching in husband Karan Singh Grover’s name for the male lead in the films being offered to her, now the actor has been slammed with the charges of being unprofessional. The organisers of a UK-based fashion show claim that Bipasha didn’t turn up for India Pakistan London Fashion Show despite taking the advance and flying at their expense to the UK.

According to the talent scout of the show, Ronita Sharma Rekhi’s Facebook post, the actress “wanted her husband to fly out to London with her and wanted their stay be extended to five nights, which was originally for three nights only.” Ronita, without mentioning Bipasha’s name in her post, further claimed that the actress asked the organisers to pay for their entire stay otherwise “she will not do our event so now this is like a gun point situation.” Rekhi says they fulfilled all demands and yet Bipasha didn’t show up for the fashion event where she was the showstopper.

Check out Ronita Sharma Rekhi’s Facebook posts here:

Miffed with the accusations, Bipasha took to her social media account to clear the air about the entire incident and wrote, “Hearing about a con woman talking utter rubbish about my work ethics and some section of the media giving them space too.” Adding to it she wrote, “15 years you don’t last any business being unprofessional. You last because you are clear and particular and have self respect.”

Hearing about a con woman talking utter rubbish about my work ethics and some section of the media giving them space too. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 6, 2017

15 years you don’t last any business being unprofessional. You last because you are clear and particular and have self respect. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 6, 2017

The No Entry actor also shared a picture of herself with husband Karan on her Instagram account and wrote, “Don’t mistake our kindness for weakness. Don’t mistake our silence for fear.”

The fight got uglier when Ronita once again posted a long message on Facebook calling Bipasha a “horrible woman.” She also challenged the actor in the post saying, “m here to fight with you woman.”

