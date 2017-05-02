Bipasha Basu’s father gave an epic advice to Karan Singh Grover on handling a Bengali wife: ‘Hamara dono biwi fire hai’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married last year on April 30. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married last year on April 30.

Lovebirds Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been inseparable ever since they got married. But have you ever wondered what’s the secret behind their super compatibility? Well, the credit for their goal setting love story not just goes to the understanding they share, but also to Karan’s father-in-law. Karan in an interview to Pinkvilla.com spoke about the advice he received from Bipasha’s father on how to handle a Bengali woman.

Karan recalls, “He told me, ‘Hamara dono biwi na… fire hai! Tum usske saath thoda thanda rehna. Tum water sign na, aag ke upar paani daal dena. No problem.’” Karan also narrates how he witnessed a fight between Bipasha and her mother, which was nothing less than a World War for him. “One day, I saw Bipasha and her mom fighting and it was like this tandaav happening! Her dad and I kept looking at each other. His sarcasm and humour is something else,” said the Hate Story 3 actor.

Karan said that he admires his father-in-law’s wit and what he has learnt from him. In the interview, the actor also revealed that Bipasha hates the word ‘sorry’. “She has no place for a word like sorry in her life so she doesn’t like to use it or hear it” says Karan, adding to which Bipasha admits, “Sorry was made for people who need excuses in their lives.” And by the way, they do fight but resolve it soon.

Well, that’s why they are one of the most adorable couples in the tinseltown, aren’t they?

