Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are the fittest Bollywood couple in town. These pictures are proof

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are yet again on a long vacation. The two, who attended IIFA 2017 held in New York, have been visiting various states in the US. After New York and Orlando, Karan and Bipasha have planned a long stay in Miami. The two lovebirds are also giving some serious fitness goals to their fans.

Bipasha and Karan shared their pictures from Miami beach, where they can be seen showing off their well-built bodies. While Bipasha is flaunting her hot bikini body, Karan’s abs are going to make every woman out there go weak in their knees. But yes, we cannot get over their “monkey love”.

Talking about fitness, Bipasha said “It is extremely important for the young generation to realise that fitness is not just a goal for your body, rather it has to be a way of life. Essentially, being healthy is at the root of fitness. An active body can successfully keep many diseases and ailments at bay. However, while being active and exercising, it is equally important to fulfill the nutritional requirements of your body,” added the actor.

On the work front, Karan has recently signed Firrkie. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Sandeepa Dhar and Shibani Dandekar. The film is a thriller, which will be directed by Ankoosh Bhatt. The first look of the film was shared by Neil, who posted it on his Twitter page.

Recently, Karan also shared the stage with Mika Singh and showcased his singing talent. While there were reports that the actor would soon make his singing debut, nothing on the same has been confirmed yet.

