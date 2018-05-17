Bioscopewala title track: The Danny Denzongpa song will make you miss your childhood

The title track “Bioscopewala” is composed by Sandesh Shandilya. The title track “Bioscopewala” is composed by Sandesh Shandilya.

After an intriguing trailer of Bioscopewala, the makers of the film have released its title track. Just like the trailer, here too we see the delightful journey of bioscopewala Danny Denzongpa. In the song penned by noted lyricist Gulzar, Danny goes out to introduce young kids to the cinematic world which includes legends like Raj Kapoor and Helen.

The title track “Bioscopewala” is composed by Sandesh Shandilya, who has songs like “Suraj Hua Maddham”, “Aaoge Jab Tum” and “Piya Basanti” to his credit, and is sung by K Mohan. The visuals of the song tell the tale of how Danny’s character becomes friends with a five-year-old girl Mini. Being with the children, especially young Mini, reminds him of his daughter who is in Kabul ravaged by civil war. As you will watch the two minutes long video, you might end up with a wish to go back to your childhood days and relive the innocent days of life. Watching Danny play with the kids is a refreshing sight.

Bioscopewala directed by Deb Medhekar and produced by Sunil Doshi, also stars Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain. The film’s description on its official trailer reads, “Bioscopewala is an extrapolation of Rabindranath Tagore’s Kabuliwala. It extends the story from where Tagore’s Kabuliwala ends.”

Watch Bioscopewala title track here:

Rabindranath Tagore’s short story Kabuliwala was released in 1892. The story follows a Pashtun merchant from Kabul, who comes to Calcutta for selling dry-fruits every year and while living in India he becomes friends with a five-year-old girl Mini from a middle-class aristocratic family as she reminds him of his daughter who lives in Kabul.

Bioscopewala releases on May 25, 2018.

