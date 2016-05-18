Biopic on Jaswant Singh Rawat difficult, but story worth telling: Director Sanjay Khanduri

Sanjay Khanduri says bringing the martyr’s life on celluloid is a difficult task. Sanjay Khanduri says bringing the martyr’s life on celluloid is a difficult task.

Director Sanjay Khanduri is busy making a film on rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, who lost his life in the Indo-China war, and says bringing martyr’s life on celluloid is a difficult task.

Rawat, a 22-year-old soldier, had lost his life in the 1962 Indo-China war.

The film will be directed by Khanduri and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

“It’s a biopic so we have to be careful with what we are showing. It is a difficult film, but the story is worth telling. We have to take care of the grace of the martyr,” Khanduri told PTI.

“At the same time we have to make sure the entertainment quotient is high so that it (story) enthralls the audience. Films like ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, ‘Neerja’ are best examples of reality meets entertainment,” said the “Ek Chalis Ki Last Local” fame director.

Read More Biopic on Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat

However, he is not willing to disclose details about the film.

“We have been taking help of family and Army officials for the film. They are quite co-operative,” said Rajiv Tandon, CEO, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Pvt Ltd.

The makers are yet to zero-in on on the lead actor for the film.

When asked if they would go for an established star, Rajiv says, “We will have a casting agent do the job for us. We will not have anyone in the film just for the heck of it. Whoever suits the role, we will go with it.”

The film will go on floors this year and it will be shot primarily in Arunachal Pradesh.

Entertainment Videos by Indian Express

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App