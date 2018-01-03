Bigg Boss 11: Rani Mukerji to promote Hichki on Salman Khan’s show

Rani Mukerji to feature on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. Rani Mukerji to feature on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan have been friends for years. They have worked together in seven films and they even share an amazing relationship both on and off screen. The two will again be seen together on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11 where Rani will be promoting her upcoming film Hichki.

Knowing Rani’s fabulous sense of humour and Salman’s super entertaining persona, this episode is certainly going to be a must-watch for everyone. “Rani and Salman are extremely fond of each other. They create a laughter riot every time they are together and it will be amazing to see their madness on Bigg Boss 11 where Rani will be promoting her upcoming film Hichki. Salman has seen the promo of Hichki and has loved it. The trailer was also attached to Salman’s blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai,” says a source.

Rani and Salman will shoot the episode on January 5. Hichki’s trailer will also be aired on Bigg Boss as part of this episode. “Salman and Rani are also expected to share some interesting secrets about each other on the episode. Rani will be asking Salman to share his ‘Hichki’s – things that he is afraid of, things that unnerve him and she will tell him to give reasons for his answers. It’s going to be hilarious. We are expecting some mad content to come out of this episode,” adds the source.

Talking about Hichki, Rani plays the role of Naina Mathur who suffers from Tourette Syndrome (a nervous system disorder that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds). Hichki is based on the outstanding autobiography by Brad Cohen titled Front of the Class that went on to become an acclaimed Hallmark TV film in 2008.

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Hichki is set to release on February 23.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd