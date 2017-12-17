Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani voted out of the show

Hiten Tejwani was pitted against Priyank Sharma during the final rounds of the eviction. Hiten Tejwani was pitted against Priyank Sharma during the final rounds of the eviction.

This has been one of the most shocking evictions in the eleven seasons of Bigg Boss. The controversial reality show on Sunday saw the elimination of Hiten Tejwani, who was touted as one of the strongest contenders of the show. The irony of the eviction was that the housemates have voted him out, much to the displeasure of fans. Hiten was pitted against Priyank Sharma during the final rounds of the eviction.

Sweet, sensible and yet smart, Hiten had been a favourite among fans from the first day. For years, the audience has seen him play interesting characters on-screen but his real life persona was much more appealing and loving. The housemates too adored and respected Hiten for his maturity and positivity. Hiten was quite an active participant in the tasks and even the household chores. Touted to be the finalists by all, it seems like his goodness turned into a disadvantage for him.

Having received fewer votes, he and Priyank were left in the bottom two, when Salman announced that in the history of Bigg Boss, the contestants would for the first time vote one out of the game. Being a strong player, Hiten had to walk out of the house after inmates decided to vote against him. His friends Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan were left in tears with his ousting.

Hiten, who kept a clean image in the show by not indulging on any unwanted controversies, was always in the limelight for his cute chemistry with Arshi. While she kept on flirting with him, he shied away from her citing he is a happily married man. We got to see a glimpse of his life when his wife Gauri Pradhan entered the house with her kids last weekend to surprise Hiten. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor had also surprised the audience and housemates by dressing up as a woman during the task.

An actor, whose life has never been marred with any controversy, seemed quite unfit for Bigg Boss. The actor, before entering the show had exclusively told indianexpress.com, “Sab ke beech, ek to accha hona chaiye (One should be sane among all controversial people). To be honest I haven’t really thought about this for I feel there is no one who is controversial, it’s the situation that creates a buzz. I will take everything as it comes and react only when I feel that I can’t take it anymore.”

Along with his inimitable smile, Hiten had added, “I am not really an image conscious person and people are kind of tell me to behave like an actor or a celeb. I have decided I will have fun but if someone steps out, I will definitely stand up for the right.”

