Bigg Boss 10 to witness bromantic reunion of Salman Khan and Govinda

You were waiting for Salman Khan and his partner-in-crime Govinda to do a film again? Well, here is some good news. The two will appear together, albeit on small screen.

The two had earlier shared the screen in several films like Partner and Salaam-e-Ishq, to name a few.

Recently Salman Khan posted a picture of himself with actor Govinda, captioning it “Shooting with Partner.” The picture brings back all the bromantic moments the two had shared with each other over the years.

Their on-screen and off-screen friendship has worked like a blessing for those who often switched on the television for comic relief and now the Raja Babu actor will be joining Salman Khan on the Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 10. Govinda will be coming to Bigg Boss to promote his upcoming film Aa Gaya Hero.

Their comic timing is a bliss for those who have been switching channels impatiently for some real comedy.

Bigg Boss 10 is slowly approaching towards its finale and it looks like the makers of the show are trying their best to make their reality show as entertaining as possible for their fans.

Govinda and Salman Khan’s bromantic comeback as a duo even on a reality television show, is sure to recreate magic on screen.

The time when love guru Salman Khan gave his buddy tips on how to impress a girl.

When they were each other’s trusted wingmen.

Cheers to their friendship!

