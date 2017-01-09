Bigg Boss 10: Why Salman Khan can’t remember Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees dialogue, see video

Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh Khan to promote Raees on Salman Khan’s show. Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh Khan to promote Raees on Salman Khan’s show.

Bigg Boss season 10 is inching closer to the finale but before it says goodbye, there is one big surprise coming your way. Yes, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together once again for Bigg Boss and what’s more, they are in character. For the semi-final episode of Bigg Boss, Shah Rukh would come on Salman’s show to promote his upcoming film, Raees. The promo was shared by Raees’ producer Farhan Akhtar. In the promo, we see Salman trying to remember the famous Raees dialogue and failing. “Maa

The promo was shared by Raees’ producer Farhan Akhtar. In the promo, we see Salman trying to remember the famous Raees dialogue and failing. “Maa kehti thi… maiya, mata, ammi?” he falters when SRK comes to his rescue and mouths the dialogue, “Ammi jaan kehti thi koi dhanda chota ya bada nahi hota..aur dhande se bada koi dharm nahi hota..ab yehi mera kalman hai aur yehi mera mazhab.” He also remonstrates with his friend for failing to remember his dialogue.

At this, Salman turns into Sultan and tells Shah Rukh what he knows: “Dosti nibhana.”

Watch the video here:

Earlier, the duo shared Bigg Boss stage when the actor had come to promote his last film, Dilwale, in the season 9. Last time, when the duo came together, they had put to rest rumours around their so-called broken friendship.

Even on the Karan Johar’s show, Koffee With Karan, Salman spoke about how small his fight with Shah Rukh was. However, their teaser of the last season spun a lot of controversies, but this time, it seems like the actors played safe.

Bigg Boss season 10 has not been able to generate TRPs for the channel. Despite trying everything to make their show a hit, nothing seems to work. The makers tried to pit commoners vs celebrities: with Manveer Gurjar, Manoj Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul left as the commoners in the house, and Mona Lisa, Lopamudra Raut, Bani Judge and Rohan Mehra as celebrities, it is to be seen who qualifies as finalists and eventually wins the show.

Shah Rukh’s Raees is one of the most anticipated films of the years. Its songs – Laila Main Laila- starring Sunny Leone and Zaalima – starring Mahira Khan — have won hearts and are one of the most viewed videos on YouTube.

