Salman Khan turns devil with Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam in this fun Dubsmash video

If you thought the hangover of Bigg Boss 10 was over, well, not really. More than the audience, the show’s contestants and its winner Manveer Gurjar, it is its star host Salman Khan who made the most of the grand finale shoot. We saw how much fun he had on the sets and stage with all the guests and finalists, but the best moments he had were with Kaabil lead pair Hrithik Roshan and Yami gautam. But if you thought their masti was limited to only what we saw on camera, we have some more to show you from behind-the-scenes.

We know that Bigg Boss set is put up away from Mumbai, near Lonavla. And since it takes a long drive for host Salman to reach the place to host its weekend eviction episodes, so its makers, along with the main house and its stage set, also erect a special chalet for the superstar where he stays and rests during his shooting. And like every year, even this time too before Bigg Boss 10 started, we got to see some inside pictures from Salman’s exclusive space too. While only special people get to meet Salman there, Hrithik and Yami were among those whom Salman hosted during the Bigg Boss 10 grand finale shoot this weekend. We know this due to a few videos that have appeared on social media.

Salman, Hrithik and Yami are at their funniest best in a Dubsmash video shared by the official Instagram handle of Kaabil. Earlier, we even saw a clip where the trio is singing the title track of Kaabil, which Hrithik-Yami promoted on Sunday during the grand finale.

Check out the funny videos of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam from the sets of Bigg Boss 10.

Bigg Boss 10 has brought its curtains down, and Kaabil has received the audience verdict at the box office. And until there three actors get back to their next projects, they surely are in the mood to have some fun.

