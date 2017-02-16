Did you know before Bigg Boss 10, Rohan Mehra worked on a Karan Johar project? Here is how he reminded us. Watch video

Bigg Boss ex-contestant Rohan Mehra in this Dharma Production’s advertisement. Bigg Boss ex-contestant Rohan Mehra in this Dharma Production’s advertisement.

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra, who shot to fame while playing Naksh in the popular daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had worked with the Dharma Production too. The actor had shot for an advertisement produced by the Karan Johar’s banner, which was about Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan. but before you could think of the typical TVC we have been watching around the government initiative, here’s to let you know that the treatment of Rohan’s ad film was different.

In the television commercial, we see Rohan playing a college guy who has to propose to a girl but right after she says yes with a bright smile, she has a frown too. Why? Well, apparently the girl wants her partner to take care of the cleanliness around. And when that eventually happens, they have a happily ever after. Definitely a lot like the typical Dharma!

Rohan took to Instagram to share the video with the caption, “Such good memories doing this ad with @dharmamovies and @punitdmalhotra which I had shot before going to the Bigg Boss house.”

Unlike Rohan’s onscreen partner, his real-life girlfriend and actor Kanchi Singh did not have any such conditions when he went inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. The two also spent Valentine’s Day together. Kanchi shared a picture with Rohan, thanking him for being there with her. If rumours are to be believed, Rohan and Kanchi have been approached to participate in the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

Check out the advertisement shared by Rohan Mehra.

Rohan was one of the top five contestants in Bigg Boss 10. While the actor was evicted only a few days before the show’s finale, he was in news for his fracas with fellow housemate Swami Om.

This particular advertisement might make Rohan’s fans hopeful of seeing him in a Dharma film soon. The actor while inside the Bigg Boss house, had mentioned about a film he had to give a miss to be a part of Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Though no news has been out as yet, we await a confirmation soon.

