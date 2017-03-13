Bigg Boss 10 contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar at rift. Is another woman from the show the reason?

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar are rumoured to be dating. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar are rumoured to be dating.

Bigg Boss season 10 might have come to an end but people are still interested to know what’s happening in the lives of the contestants. Rumoured couple Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul had kept us quite busy post their stint on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, but if we go by the reports, things are not the same as before.

According to a leading daily, “When Manveer walked into Hard Rock Cafe in Andheri past midnight yesterday, there was another Bigg Boss hottie on his arm. Last night, Manveer partied till 5 am in the morning and Akanksha kept him company. They also hung out together at Endemol’s (the production house responsible for Bigg Boss) success party for Big Boss where most of the contestants were present. Interestingly, Nitibha too was among the revelers but Manveer kept to Akanksha’s side and after everyone left the venue they continued to drink and dance alone.”

Manveer is a commoner who rose to fame because of being his real self on the show. Despite competition from celebrities like Bani Judge, Manveer won the show, and is now reportedly exploring opportunities in Mumbai. However, post the show, Manveer was also mired into controversies. On the show, he did not admit of being married but soon after, it was revealed that he was separated from his wife.

Nitibha, on the other hand, was one of the contestants who survived till the end. She has now turned into a model and a singer too. She conducts her shows quite often and is very active on social media.

