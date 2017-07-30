Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 winners list: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kappor’s win to Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s. See photos, videos

Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 winners list: Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor winners for Udta Punjab again. Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 winners list: Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor winners for Udta Punjab again.

Our biggies had a busy Saturday night. Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai on July 29 and celebs from the world of Bollywood and Television were in attendance. They were seen at their best on the red carpet and the stage saw a great deal of fun. We know all this because of the viral posts by the celebs themselves and also by the fan pages and the official page of the channel. The award night saw TV and Bollywood industry under one roof as it acknowledged the biggest entertainers in the field.

Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor to Tiger Shroff many became a part of the night. TV actor Mouni Roy and the adored couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were also very much here. Alike the last award night that we saw, the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) 2017, Karan Johar was a host of this award night too. Scroll on to know the Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 winners:

To start with, Alia Bhatt, who looked simply stunning, got recognised for her role in Udta Punjab once again. She has already won a lot for this one in 2017. She shared a look of hers from the night and the caption read, “Awards night 💄Thank you BIG ZEE for the recognition tonight :) #udtapunjab.” Shahid too won an award for the same film and it’s again the Best Actor. “Thank you big zee entertainment awards for best actor. #udtapunjab,” he wrote along with the image shared.

But, the award night was a truly special one for the Bachchans. While Amitabh Bachchan won Most Entertaining Actor in Drama – Male for Pink, Abhishek Bachchan won Most Entertaining Actor in Comedy – Male for Housefull 3, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won Most Entertaining Actor in Drama – Female, for Sarbjit.

Anupam Kher too was among the winners and he took to social media to share the same. He posted a video from the award night. He captioned it as, “Thank you #BigZeeAwards for giving me ‘हिट थे, हिट रहेंगे’ award. This is NOT my life time achievement award. That wil be after 30yrs.🙏 #HumbledAndHonoured #FromSaaranshToTheBigSick #GreatJourneySoFar #JoyOfMovies #32Years509Films #GodIsKindWhile,”

Tiger Shroff too won two awards. He posed with the same and shared the happiness with his fans. “Blessed to be a part of both films. 😊🙏 thank u #sajidnadiadwala sir – @wardakhannadiadwala, @sabbir24x7 sir n @remodsouza sir,” reads the photo caption.

This was the sixth edition of the annual entertainment awards.

