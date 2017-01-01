Big Bollywood releases of 2017: Raees, Padmavati, Baahubali 2, Tubelight on the list

The New Year augurs well for Bollywood as Aamir Khan ended the demonetisation drought at the box-office with Dangal. The New Year augurs well for Bollywood as Aamir Khan ended the demonetisation drought at the box-office with Dangal.

The New Year augurs well for Bollywood as Aamir Khan ended the demonetisation drought at the box-office with Dangal. While Aamir will be missing in action in 2017, save for a special appearance in Secret Superstar, the other big guns of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar will be making their presence felt with their big releases. Add Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to the mix and you have a bumper Bollywood year waiting in wings. And not to forget God aka Rajinikanth will be back on silver screens with 2.0 too. Let’s take a look at the big releases of 2017

Raees (January 25)

It’s time for King Khan to deliver a big box-office hit like his other illustrious contemporaries and Raees may help him in the same as it has all the ingredients of a blockbuster in the making. From action to romance to even a Sunny Leone, this SRK starrer is packed with all things commercial. Adding the zing to the package is the brilliant Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The only glitch is the clash with Kaabil that is sure to affect the profit margin of the film. Thankfully, SRK averted the Mahira Khan issue by settling matters once and for all with Raj Thackeray.

Kaabil (January 25)

Like SRK, Hrithik Roshan needs a hit too and will be hoping his blind guy act in Kaabil helps him hit the bull’s eye after the debacle of Mohenjo Daro last year. The actor will be seen romancing Yami Gautam who also plays a visually challenged in the film. Kaabil could have opened on large screen numbers but with Raees locking horns, business sure is going to be divided. On the story front, the trailer promises display of a sweet love story turned into revenge drama. The intimidating Roy brothers, Ronit and Rohit play villains.

Jolly LLB 2 (10 February)

Akshay Kumar has donned many avatars but never before a lawyer’s gown until Jolly LLB 2 happened. The makers of the sequel wanted a bigger star onboard and in came Akshay in place of Arshad Warsi who helmed part one. The trailer has created a good buzz and the first look indicates the sequel will be a more commercial affair than the first one. Will Akshay be able to pull off the new role with panache is something that remains to be seen. While Saurabh Shukla reprises his role, Annu Kapoor is the new addition as the devil’s advocate, along with Huma Qureshi.

Rangoon (24 February)

The brilliant Vishal Bhardwaj brings Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor together onscreen, reason enough for us to book our tickets. The film is a period drama and it would be interesting to see the looks donned by all three actors in the film. Performances will be the best we reckon.

Sarkar 3 (17 March)

Sarkar has been a lucky franchise for Ram Gopal Varma. The motormouth director would be hoping to break even with this political offering. After all he will have the star power of Amitabh Bachchan backing him in the film.

Jagga Jasoos (April 7)

Former lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will reunite onscreen. Now isn’t that a delectable prospect for aficionados to watch this movie? The neatly cut recently released trailer received a good response, notwithstanding the fact that one could trace string resemblances with Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura. Inspired or not, Ranbir will have to deliver an inspirational performance to keep his success rate going.

Baahubali 2 (April 28)

The entire nation wants to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali and hopefully part two will provide the answer.. And even if it doesn’t, one wouldn’t mind watching it just to witness the grand spectacle that it promises to be.

Tubelight (June 26)

Bhai will be back in a new and different avatar that will see him wearing the military fatigues and romancing a Chinese beauty. Kabir Khan helms this one after having directed Salman Khan very well in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The Ring (August 11)

SRK and Anushka Sharma directed by Imtiaz Ali is indeed a divine experience as Anushka puts it. One can bank well on Imtiaz to deliver a quality product while SRK and Anushka have together given blockbuster hits in the past. Not to forget, none other than Salman Khan himself tweeted the first look of the film.

Baadshaho (September 1)

This ensemble film brings together the hit pair of Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi back on screen. Expect a lot of bromances and also romances with actresses Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz. Milan Luthria makes a comeback to direction after a long time.

2.0 ( October 19)

Thalaivar Rajinikanth plays hero and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar plays the villain. Shankar has directed the film and A R Rahman has scored the music. Do we need to say more?

Padmavati (17 November)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is back with yet another principal character from Indian history — Queen Padmavati. The story revolves around the beauteous Queen and the villain Allaudin Khilji who tries to forcibly usurp Padmavati from her husband Raja Ratan Singh. Deepika Padukone plays Padmavati while Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor play Khilji and Ratan Singh respectively. The movie which is currently being shot will be a visual extravaganza and one of the costliest ever to be produced in Bollywood.

Tiger Zinda Hai (December 22)

Salman Khan will be back doing what he is best at – beating bad guys. This spy drama, the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger will reunite Salman and Katrina onscreen after a long time and helming the project from the director’s chair will be Ali Abbas Zafar. With the movie slated for a Christmas release, it could well be one of the biggest hits of the year.

Hollywood:

Our desi girls, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra will be showing off their mettle in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and Baywatch respectively. It remains to be seen if these movies will generate ample buzz in Indian market.

