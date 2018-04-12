Bhumi Pednekar on Sonchiriya: I’ve learnt from this character, grown up on this film

Bhumi Pednekar plays a female dacoit of Chambal in Sonchiriya. Bhumi Pednekar plays a female dacoit of Chambal in Sonchiriya.

Bhumi Pednekar is taking things slow and steady. Even after three years since her Bollywood debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the 28-year-old has done only three films, each one becoming a hit. Now that she has gained a foothold in the industry, Bhumi is ready to experiment. The actor who has done deglam roles close to real life has taken things one notch higher with her next movie Sonchiriya. The film, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, is a dacoit drama where Bhumi will also be seen playing with guns.

Bhumi’s first look from Sonchiriya was revealed recently where she looked completely unrecognisable. Draped in a saree and carrying a gun, Bhumi as a female dacoit of the Chambal ravines looked bold, fierce and menacing, and completely soaked in her character. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor said, “Personally I’ve taken that call that in every film, I’m going to look so different. And apart from looks, all my characters need to be different. I’m just lucky that such films come my way. And I’m not like any of the roles that I play. I’m not like these amazing women that I play. But as an actor there can’t be anything more satisfying than living a life every three months that does not belong to you.”

Bhumi Pednekar had a successful 2017 with two films, both critically and commercially successful. While Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar dealt with open defecation, Shubh Mangal Savdhan alongside Ayushmann Khurrana was around the problem of erectile dysfunction. We quizzed Bhumi about what message will Sonchiriya give, and if it was in-line with her previous choice of films.

“My next film has a lot going on. I can’t really talk about it. I can just say, this hands down is one of my most ambitious, one of the most special characters that I have played. The kind of satisfaction I’ve got and the amount I’ve learnt from this character, I’ve grown up on this film,” Bhumi told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of attending a campaign #TideGivesExtra organised by Tide Plus and Goonj in New Delhi.

And how was it working with Sushant in the Abhishek Chaubey directorial? “He is such a lovely co-star. I get very excited when I get a chance to work with actors who are as passionate as I am. And he is somebody who is super passionate. He is a gifted actor. We really complement each other’s performances. He is amazing,” she gushed.

Sonchiriya is inspired by the various myths and stories associated with the Chambal dacoits. The movie also features Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Shot in Chambal and Mumbai, the team of the film wrapped up the shoot recently.

