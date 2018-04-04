Bhumi Pednekar looks fierce and menacing in dacoit drama Son Chiriya

Son Chiriya directed by Abhishek Chaubey stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. Son Chiriya directed by Abhishek Chaubey stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles.

Set in the 1970s, Udta Punjab fame Abhishek Chaubey’s Son Chiriya is a story about the Chambal dacoits and the first look of the female lead of the film Bhumi Pednekar is something which is setting the tone of the dacoit drama right. Bhumi who has proved her finesse as an actor in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has now transformed into a woman from the valley of Chambal who seems to be bold, fierce and menacing. Sushant Singh Rajput plays the male lead in the movie.

Known for choosing her films wisely, Bhumi looks ready to deliver another impressive performance in Son Chiriya. In the photo, we see the actor in a de-glamourous avatar. She carries a gun on her shoulder and stares at you with dark cold eyes. Also, there seems to be a sense of authority in her character of a woman from a village. Overall, Bhumi who plays Sushant’s love interest in the film is convincing. The first look of Sushant, who essays the role of a dacoit, was dropped by the makers on social media earlier in the year. Sushant too wore an intense look and carried a rifle with him in the picture.

The story of Son Chiriya is inspired by the various myths and stories associated with Chambal. The movie also features Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Shot in Chambal and Mumbai, the team of the film has wrapped up the shoot. Bhumi on Sunday shared a photo from the film’s set on her Instagram story and wrote, “And it’s a wrap. So special Son Chiriya.”

The details about the release of the film are yet to be revealed but the first look of its two lead actors has piqued the interest of movie buffs in the upcoming dacoit drama. Before Son Chiriya, there have been some other Bollywood films like Sholay, Bandit Queen and Paan Singh Tomar which drew inspiration from the lives of dacoits.

