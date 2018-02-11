Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar to attend Berlin film festival

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar are all set to attend Berlin International Film Festival. Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar are all set to attend Berlin International Film Festival.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been invited along with filmmaker Karan Johar to represent Indian cinema at the forthcoming Berlin International Film Festival.

“I am most honoured and humbled to be invited by the Berlinale. The fact that I will represent India and its evolving cinema is itself a huge moment of pride for me,” Bhumi said in a statement.

The actor, who has been lauded for two back-to-back hits Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan– both of which gave a dose of entertainment with a message — was also recently a part of Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 list.

Bhumi is counted amongst the most promising talents in Hindi cinema today.

Being an actress who has consciously chosen high content cinema right from her debut with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, Bhumi will be representing and highlighting the evolution of mainstream Hindi cinema at the Berlinale. Berlinale is set to take place from February 15-25.

The versatile actress is not only on a roll in her career but also recently made it to the Forbes India’s under 30 list. While expressing her excitement about it Bhumi took to Twitter abd wrote, “Thank you @forbes_india for the recognition.Being a part of this list,with such dynamic people is truly an honour .More power to all of you ❤🙏🏻 #forbes30under30 #achiever #dreamer #love #forbesindia”

Meanwhile on the work front, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress, Bhumi is currently shooting for Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Son Chiraiya which is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey.

