Bhumi Pednekar feels, Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is a “re-launch” for her

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently busy shooting for her second film Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, says the film is a “re-launch” for her in Bollywood.

“I have only done two films. So, I don’t know how things are going to be ahead…specially for me, because I feel this is like a re-launch for me. This like me debuting all over again,” Bhumi told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The 27-year-old says her role of a plus-size woman in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, is “different” from her character in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. “What I did in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, what I am doing here and the way I look, everything is so different that it will definitely be a test for me all over again,” she said.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is a social satire. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Aupam Kher, will see a couple tackling the menace of open defecation and aims to create a shift in mindsets in order to being about a social change in the country.

Previously, a lot of advertisements under the government’s development plans have focussed on putting an end to open defecation in order to stop diseases from spreading. In fact, the film is in keeping with the ethos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KariArj Entertainment.