Bhumi Pednekar: Doing Toilet Ek Prem Katha opened my eyes

Actor Bhumi Pednekar says being a part of a socially relevant film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opened her eyes to several issues that are prevalent in the society.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor says the film made her aware of the fact that 54 per cent of the population doesn’t have access to toilets. In an interview to PTI, Bhumi says, “A very big reason why I did this film is because it opened my eyes to a lot of things. Toilet is a happy story, after the film you will have a sense of change in you. It’s not preachy, not a documentary, it’s a very entertaining film.”

The actor, who stars alongside Akshay Kumar in the film, says the movie addresses a larger issue of people’s mindset in the country. “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a comment on the mindset that people have. In rural India, people think if they have a kitchen or a temple in their house, they can’t have a bathroom. That’s such a hypocrisy. You are okay with women exposing themselves to the entire world but won’t have a bathroom in your house because there is a temple and a kitchen,” says the actor.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha sees Akshay in the lead role of a man whose wife leaves him after discovering that there is no toilet in his house. He then sets out on a mission to win her back by building a toilet. The 28-year-old actor feels feminism can help bring awareness about these issues at grass root levels and says although women have been suppressed for generations, things are slowly changing.

“Feminism is not an urban concept. Unfortunately, in India we have seen suppression of women but things are changing. “Our film is inspired by a series of real-life events where women have said no to marriage because there was no toilet in the house. Slowly and steadily, women are getting the courage to stand up for their rights.” Bhumi says the film will bring about a change in people.

“I have so much faith in the film – yes you are going to be entertained but there will be a change too, you’ll stand up for your rights,” says the actor. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

