Bhopal man sues Shah Rukh Khan for a misleading shaving cream advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, who is the face of many brands varying from clothing to paints, has been slapped with a legal case. According to a report in PTI, Rajkumar Pandey, filed a case in a Bhopal consumer court alleging that Shah Rukh is misleading people with his advertisement where he says the shaving cream is “India’s number one”. In his complaint, the complainant said he developed rashes on his face after using the shaving cream and had to get treatment from a government hospital.

After hearing the case, magistrate Kashinath Singh has sent notices to Shah Rukh, the owner of the company that manufactures the shaving cream, a local shopkeeper and the director of Madhya Pradesh Food and Drugs Department.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting his film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The 51-year-old was in Delhi to launch a song. This is for the first time that Shah Rukh is working with Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Anushka Sharma, who play a Gujarati girl. The story revolves around the two characters Harry and Sejal, who while searching for Sejal’s engagement ring find love in each other.

Earlier in an interview, Imtiaz spoke about working with Shah Rukh and what he has learnt about him as an actor.

“There are many good things about SRK. While I worked with him, I realised what I liked most about him is that he is very open to any kind of instruction and he follows them completely. Since both of us have a theatre background, we understand each other very well and can do same things in different ways. We very often would do a take and be okay with it but just for the sake of it will redo it. That kind of experimentation and improvisation is the best thing about Shah Rukh Khan,” said the director.

