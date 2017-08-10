Bhoomi trailer: Sanjay Dutt fights to protect the integrity of his daughter Aditi Rao Hydari. Watch video

Bhoomi trailer featuring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari is packed with action and emotions. Bhoomi trailer featuring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari is packed with action and emotions.

Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt’s comeback to the silver screen, looks fierce and promising. It is a story of a father (Sanjay Dutt) and his daughter (Aditi Rao Hydari) who have been torn apart by fate. Like any father, Sanjay chooses the best man for his daughter and dreams of seeing her tying the knot but then something terrible happens which takes away all the happiness of this small yet happy family.

What is the tragedy that hits them? Who is the anti-hero in the film? Why does everything look dark and gloomy in the film? Well, all of it gets answered almost after one minute into the trailer as we are introduced to the character of Sharad Kelkar. He is the one who presumably sexually assaults Bhoomi aka Aditi in the film. What follows is Sanjay Dutt seeking revenge from those who ruined the life of his daughter. He is ready to fight against all the odds and even challenges the society which raises fingers on his daughter’s character. But we are once again stunned in the last few seconds of the trailer as he himself accepts in the law of court that his daughter is of objectionable character.

Watch| Bhoomi trailer satrring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari

Amidst so much action, we also see a few moments between the father and the daughter which acquaints us with the love that dominates their relationship. The third member of their family is Shekhar Suman who plays Sanjay Dutt’s friend in the movie.

Earlier when the teaser posters of the film featuring Sanjay and Aditi were released, we were intrigued to know more about this father-daughter bond. Just like the trailer, there too Sanjay donned the avatar of a doting father who is ready to take down everyone who troubles his daughter. The blood smearing from his face was a reason enough to expect some high-voltage action in the movie and him warmly wrapping his daughter Bhoomi in his arms gave us the feels.

Bhoomi, directed by Mary Kom and Sarabjit director Omung Kumar, will hit the theaters on September 22. The film will face a box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar.

